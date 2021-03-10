THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 10, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Myanmar unrest continues Protesters wash their faces to diminish the effects of tear gas during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Tuesday. Myanmar security forces were reported to have implemented home search Tuesday night searching for anti-coup protesters as part of its crackdown to quell unrest against the military rule. AFP

Manila barangay prepares for lockdown after spike in COVID-19 infectio A resident prepares after the city government ordered a 4-day lockdown in Barangay 351 in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ordered the lockdown in Barangays 351 and 725, and hotels- Malate Bayview Mansion and Hop Inn Hotel starting March 11 midnight after detecting increase in COVID-19 cases in the community. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

'Justice for Southern Tagalog activists' Human rights advocates hold a protest at the Liwasang Diokno Freedom Park on Wednesday to condemn the synchronized police operations in Southern Tagalog region that claimed the lives of 9 activists and arrest of 6 members of different people’s organizations. The group urged the government to conduct independent investigation on the use of ‘lethal force’ during the raid and called for justice for those killed during the separate PNP-CIDG operations in Cavite, Batangas and Rizal last March 7. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A prayer for the 2011 Japan tsunami victims Miyagi prefectural policemen offer silent prayers to the earthquake and tsunami victims before conducting a search for clues to missing people since 2011, along the shores of Watari in Miyagi prefecture, Japan on Wednesday. The country will commemorate on March 11 the 10th anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake which triggered a tsunami and nuclear disaster, killing over 18,000 people. Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP

Doctors in Madrid call for better working conditions Doctors of Madrid's regional primary health care system stand amidst mannequins during a protest at the start of their indefinite strike in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday. Spain’s coronavirus incidence rate continues to fall, after having one of the highest number of cases last year, but authorities are still urging caution. Sergio Perez, Reuters