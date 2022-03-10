THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 10, 2022

Opposition candidate Yoon Suk Yeol wins South Korean election Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, is congratulated by party members and lawmakers at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday. Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung conceded early Thursday after 98 percent of the votes were counted in the tight presidential race. Lee Jin-man, EPA

Repeal Mining Act of 1995, says anti-mining group Environmental advocates march to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Quezon City on Thursday, in commemoration of the enactment of the Mining Act of 1995, to demand accountability from the Duterte administration in upholding the agency’s mandate to protect the environment. The group urged the public to elect candidates who will champion the cause of the environment and indigenous communities in the upcoming polls. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

TESDA resumes face-to-face classes as COVID-19 restriction eases Students pasteurize bottles of mango jam for longer shelf life during their class on Food Processing at the Pasay Makati District Training and Assessment Center (PMDTAC) inside the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) complex in Taguig City on Thursday. Different schools and training centers have slowly resumed face-to-face classes as COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila remain low. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Teacher-poll workers push for tax exemption of honoraria, allowances Members of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT-Philippines) scuffle with policemen and security personnel during a protest outside the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday. The protesters urged the government to exempt from tax the honoraria, travel allowances and other benefits of poll workers. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Listening to supporters Halalan 2022 presidential candidate Senator Panfilo Lacson talks to locals during a sortie at the Barangay Baclaran Hall in Parañaque City on Thursday. The tandem of Lacson and running mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III previously said they were unaffected by the motorcade ban in Davao City imposed by its mayor and vice-presidential hopeful Sara Duterte, with Lacson saying they prefer to have actual conversations with voters instead of going around an area on campaign floats. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

DOH holds 4th National COVID-19 Vaccination Day Residents receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Saint Peter and John Parish in Malabon City on Thursday. The Department of Health kicked off its National Vaccination Days-Part 4 on the same day in an attempt to reach places with low vaccination turn out. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Motorists line up to gas up Motorists gas up at a gasoline station in Cainta, Rizal on Thursday, as the firm rolled back its prices amid rising fuel costs due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Fuel prices are expected to further increase the following week, with the Philippines being a major importer of petroleum products. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News