THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 9, 2023

QC students join quarterly earthquake drill Students of President Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City leave their classrooms during an earthquake drill on Thursday. The first quarter national simultaneous earthquake drill is one of the government's efforts in promoting disaster resilience and preparedness among citizens. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Pinoy mavericks: PH Naval Air Wing demonstrates readiness Members of the Philippine Navy – Naval Air Wing conduct a step by step demonstration as they participate in the disaster risk and rescue teams static display, readiness and capability exhibit at the Quirino grandstand in Manila on Thursday. The readiness exhibit was organized in participation with the Manila DRRMO, the Metro Manila Development Authority, the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Navy's Naval Air wing. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Fishing communities prepare for oil spill impact A Fisherman walks along a makeshift barrier in the coastal town of Pola, Mindoro island on Wednesday. Authorities located a tanker loaded with 800,000 liters of industrial oil, about 7.5 nautical miles from Balingawan Point, facing Pola Municipality. The tanker sank on 28 February spilling part of its cargo and affecting the livelihood of more than 15,000 fishermen, resorts, and other business establishments. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Fire in Kawit grocery Firemen respond to a fire at a grocery store in Barangay Tramo, Kawit, Cavite on Thursday. The fire started at 4 a.m. and reached second alarm before it was put out at around 7 a.m. Roderick Tan, PonD News Asia