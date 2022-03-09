THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 9, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Downed missile causes fire in Ukraine village A Ukrainian firefighter in action at a chemical storage area that was hit by a downed Russian Kalibr missile over Kalynivka village on the outskirts of Brovary, the eastern frontline of Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, Tuesday. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, which started on 24 February, has destroyed civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties, with tens of thousands internally displaced and over two million refugees fleeing the country. Roman Pilipey, EPA

Hospital pledges to end use of toxic mercury lighting Representatives of Mary Johnston Hospital pledge to do an LED lighting retrofit, in response to a call to end use of toxic mercury lighting for a safe and healthy environment for the mother-baby friendly facility, during a program in Manila on Tuesday. The initiative is part of the global call to amend fluorescent bulb exemptions in the Minamata Convention on Mercury, citing serious health problems caused by mercury exposure, even in small amounts. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The cost of war Olega from Kyiv (Kiev) feeds her baby in the Pustomyty kindergarten that was converted to a refugee shelter near Lviv, Ukraine on Tuesday. According to the United Nations, at least 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the beginning of Russia's invasion on 24 February. Miguel A. Lopes, EPA-EFE

Physical distancing and disinfection during 'new normal' classes Grade 3 students who just finished their face-to-face classes maintain physical distancing, as a maintenance worker disinfects a classroom against COVID-19, at Kapt. Jose Cardones Integrated School in Taguig City on Wednesday. The Department of Education earlier said students taking part in in-person classes are not required, although they are encouraged, to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. ABS-CBN News

New Comelec commissioners 'unmasked' New Commission on Elections (Comelec) chair Saidamen Pangarungan (4th from left) removes his mask for a photo opportunity with the poll body’s commissioners (from left) Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, Aimee Ferolino Ampoloquio, Socorro B. Inting, Marlon Casquejo, and Rey E. Bulay during the turn-over ceremony at the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. Pangarungan is a lawyer, former governor of Lanao del Sur, and National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) secretary. Voters go to the polls on May 9. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News