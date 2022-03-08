THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 8, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Ukrainian refugees brave the cold to safety A woman hugs her granddaughter as people wait in freezing cold temperatures to be transferred to a train station, after crossing the Ukrainian borders into Poland, at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, on Monday. More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, according to the latest UN data on March 6, 2022. Louisa Gouliamaki, AFP

Filipino seafarers arrive from Ukraine Filipino seafarers repatriated from Ukraine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Tuesday. The twenty-one OFWs were evacuated from bulk carrier M/V S-Breeze at the Ilyichevsk Ship Yard in the Port of Odessa, Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Cebu Pacific flight 'runway excursion' at NAIA Responders monitor Cebu Pacific Flight DG 6112 after a slight runway excursion at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 runway on Tuesday. All 42 passengers of the Naga-Manila flight were reported safe and currently being monitored after deplaning normally, according to a statement released by Cebu Pacific. Raoul Esperas, ABS-CBN News

International Women's Day march in Mendiola Protesters from different women's groups are blocked by the police from proceeding to Mendiola to mark International Women's Day. The protesters highlighted the challenges experienced by women and urged the government to immediately address oil price increases. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Oil price increase continues A gas station attendant (right) refuels a tricycle as its driver (left) looks on, in Quezon City on Tuesday. Fuel prices in the Philippines increased for the 10th week on 8 March 2022, as the rest of the world feels the impact of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA

Isko brings #Halalan2022 sortie to Tarlac Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso interacts with supporters in Tarlac during a sortie on Tuesday. Domagoso, who has denied accusations of being ‘Duterte lite,” said on the same day he remains optimistic that he could still get President Rodrigo Duterte's endorsement even if the chief executive said last week that his successor could be an Ilocano. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marcos Jr. holds campaign sortie in Bulacan Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greets supporters during a visit to Santa Maria, Bulacan on Tuesday as part of his camp's campaign trail leading up to the May elections. A day after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced it would not allow those who skipped sanctioned debates to to use its official e-rally channels for the rest of the campaign period, the Marcos camp said it might decide on whether to join the March 19 presidential debates by the end of this week depending on the format and the former senator’s schedule. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News