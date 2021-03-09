Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 9, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 09 2021 11:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the big stories today in photos. Celebrating 10 years of Moro-IP friendship in Bukidnon Talaandig elders prepare the chickens for sacrifice during the ritual to commemorate the 10th year of Moro-IP Friendship in Songco, Lantapan town, Bukidnon on Monday. Drawing from that friendship, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao got the support from the lumads for a three-year extension until 2025. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News Manila inoculates senior citizen healthcare workers Healthcare workers get inoculated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on Tuesday. Manila commenced the administration of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine prioritizing senior citizen healthcare workers from the city’s 6 hospitals and the Manila Health Department. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Brgy. Baclaran imposes strict health protocols after detecting S. African COVID-19 variant Barangay tanods in Baclaran, Paranaque City secure a barricade at a street leading to a bridge as a temporary localized lockdown is imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on Tuesday, following the detection of a South African COVID-19 variant case in the barangay. Barangay Baclaran temporarily closed access to 3 bridges (Barangay Lipunan, Cessna Drive going to Don Carlos and Sitio San Juan) as part of its strict implementation of health protocols after logging 67 active cases on March 8. ABS-CBN News Pleading for safety in Myanmar This handout photo taken on Monday and released Tuesday by the Myitkyina News Journal shows a nun pleading with police not to harm protesters in Myitkyina in Myanmar's Kachin state, amid a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi which triggered mass protests against the new military junta, with the police and military responding with brutal crackdowns resulting in more than 50 deaths and nearly 1,800 arrests. Handout, Myitkyina News Journal via AFP Closing the border Community watchmen man a barricade in the border of the cities of Parañaque and Pasay on Tuesday to control the movement of people as part of precautions against the spread of the South African variant of the virus after three cases were detected in Paranaque earlier. The Department of Health reported Tuesday 2,668 new COVID-19 cases in the country, nearly a year into a government imposed lockdown with the World Health Organization saying the spike in cases is not considered a second wave since the country never really flattened the curve of cases. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: Moro-IP Friendship Songco Lantapan town Bukidnon Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Manila health department senior citizen health workers COVID-19 quarantine localized lockdown Baclaran Paranaque Myanmar Myanmar coupm military junta nun police South African variant COVID South African variant South African variant Paranaque /overseas/03/09/21/sweden-records-11014-new-covid-19-cases-39-deaths-since-friday/news/03/09/21/house-panel-adopts-resolution-calling-for-the-creation-of-unified-contact-tracing-protocol/sports/03/09/21/after-months-of-struggle-ph-badminton-starting-to-rally-amid-pandemic/spotlight/03/09/21/hard-hit-by-covid-19-migrants-seen-facing-invisible-wall/news/03/09/21/targeted-lockdowns-in-metro-manila-as-coronavirus-cases-surge