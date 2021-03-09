THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 9, 2021

Celebrating 10 years of Moro-IP friendship in Bukidnon Talaandig elders prepare the chickens for sacrifice during the ritual to commemorate the 10th year of Moro-IP Friendship in Songco, Lantapan town, Bukidnon on Monday. Drawing from that friendship, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao got the support from the lumads for a three-year extension until 2025. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Manila inoculates senior citizen healthcare workers Healthcare workers get inoculated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on Tuesday. Manila commenced the administration of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine prioritizing senior citizen healthcare workers from the city’s 6 hospitals and the Manila Health Department. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Brgy. Baclaran imposes strict health protocols after detecting S. African COVID-19 variant Barangay tanods in Baclaran, Paranaque City secure a barricade at a street leading to a bridge as a temporary localized lockdown is imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on Tuesday, following the detection of a South African COVID-19 variant case in the barangay. Barangay Baclaran temporarily closed access to 3 bridges (Barangay Lipunan, Cessna Drive going to Don Carlos and Sitio San Juan) as part of its strict implementation of health protocols after logging 67 active cases on March 8. ABS-CBN News

Pleading for safety in Myanmar This handout photo taken on Monday and released Tuesday by the Myitkyina News Journal shows a nun pleading with police not to harm protesters in Myitkyina in Myanmar's Kachin state, amid a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi which triggered mass protests against the new military junta, with the police and military responding with brutal crackdowns resulting in more than 50 deaths and nearly 1,800 arrests. Handout, Myitkyina News Journal via AFP