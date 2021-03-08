THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 8, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Pope Francis visits Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region Pope Francis blesses people as he arrives in the popemobile at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, on Sunday, in the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region. Pope Francis, on his historic Iraq tour, visits today Christian communities that endured the brutality of the Islamic State group until the jihadists' "caliphate" was defeated three years ago. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

Women's Day protest amid COVID-19 pandemic Members of women's rights group Oriang hold a protest in Mendiola in observance of International Women’s Day on Monday. The group criticized the Duterte administration allegedly for its lack of effective strategy and leadership, which aggravated the living condition of Filipino women amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Women’s Day in Manila Women members of the Manila Police District prepare for the flag-raising ceremony at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Park on Monday. Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso paid tribute and offered flowers to women who, according to him, helped shape and build the city, as part of the International Women’s Day celebration. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Women push for right to protest Gabriela Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas argues with a police officer during a brief scuffle, as members of anti-riot police block protesters from nearing Mendiola during their march to the Mendiola Peace Arch in observance of International Women’s Day, Monday. The group condemned the government’s crackdown and killings of several activists in Southern Luzon on Sunday, March 7. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News