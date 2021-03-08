Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 8, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 09 2021 12:29 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the day's big stories in photos. Pope Francis visits Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region Pope Francis blesses people as he arrives in the popemobile at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, on Sunday, in the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region. Pope Francis, on his historic Iraq tour, visits today Christian communities that endured the brutality of the Islamic State group until the jihadists' "caliphate" was defeated three years ago. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP Women's Day protest amid COVID-19 pandemic Members of women's rights group Oriang hold a protest in Mendiola in observance of International Women’s Day on Monday. The group criticized the Duterte administration allegedly for its lack of effective strategy and leadership, which aggravated the living condition of Filipino women amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Women’s Day in Manila Women members of the Manila Police District prepare for the flag-raising ceremony at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Park on Monday. Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso paid tribute and offered flowers to women who, according to him, helped shape and build the city, as part of the International Women’s Day celebration. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Women push for right to protest Gabriela Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas argues with a police officer during a brief scuffle, as members of anti-riot police block protesters from nearing Mendiola during their march to the Mendiola Peace Arch in observance of International Women’s Day, Monday. The group condemned the government’s crackdown and killings of several activists in Southern Luzon on Sunday, March 7. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Reaching high for the ceiling A yoga instructor guides female passengers in exercising while commuting, on the ladies compartment of a local train in Mumbai on International Women's Day (IWD), Monday. IWD traces its roots to an international women's labor conference in Denmark in 1910 and was first celebrated simultaneously in several countries in 1911. Sujit Jaiswal, AFP Read More: pope popefrancis Kurds Irag women womens' day International Women's Day covid-19 pandemic protest mendiola celebration police flag Isko Moreno mayor gabriela yoga India /news/03/09/21/supplier-umano-ng-droga-sa-zambales-patay-sa-engkwentro/news/03/09/21/murderous-regime-robredo-slams-bloody-sunday-killings-of-activists-in-calabarzon/overseas/03/09/21/3-more-protesters-killed-in-myanmar-as-shops-and-factories-close/overseas/03/09/21/syrias-president-assad-wife-test-positive-for-covid-19/video/business/03/09/21/ph-shares-drop-to-2-week-low-amid-surge-in-covid-19-cases