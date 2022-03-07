THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 7, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Goodbye to loved ones as thousands flee Ukraine A family in an evacuation train says goodbye to a young man staying on the platform at the central train station in Odessa on Sunday. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on March 6 that Russian forces are preparing to bombard Odessa, the historic port city on the Black Sea coast. Russian forces have made progress in southern Ukraine since their February 24 invasion, overrunning the city of Kherson and besieging the port of Mariupol, but Odessa has so far been largely spared. Bulent Kilic, AFP

Civilians killed while attempting to flee Ukraine city Attention: Graphic Content The body of a civilian who was killed while attempting to flee the city lies covered next to suitcase on a street in Irpin city near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, Sunday. At least two civilians were killed as people on 06 March were trying to leave heavy shelling in the town of Irpin in the outskirts of Kiev. Russian troops began a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February leading to a massive exodus of Ukrainians to neighboring countries as well as internal displacements. Oleksandr Ratushniak, EPA

Price hike, pahirap! Soaring pump prices alarm consumers Protesters picket outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday, calling on the Lower House to address the rising oil prices amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict. The protesters urged the government to implement a price freeze and ceiling on oil, junking of the Oil Deregulation Law, removal of taxes on oil, and provide fuel subsidies for specific workers relying on oil products. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Hong Kong COVID-19 pandemic rages on Workers transfer bodies from a hearse into refrigerated shipping containers outside the Fu Shan Public Mortuary in Hong Kong, SAR, on Sunday. Health authorities in Hong Kong have set up large containers outside mortuaries and public hospitals to store dead bodies as mortuaries are reaching capacity. Jerome Fabre, EPA-EFE