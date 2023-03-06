MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Transport strike highlights PUV drivers' plight

ABS-CBN News

Members of Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston), MANIBELA, and the No To PUV Phaseout Coalition kicked off its weeklong transport strike on Monday to call on the government to address concerns over public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

Thousands of drivers and operators joined the protest, which raised the alleged lack of consultation among major stakeholders as well as the impact of the impending phaseout to the livelihood of jeepney drivers across the country.

Transport authorities including the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) urged transport groups to remain open to modernization, which according to the agency would benefit the riding public.

Jeepney drivers and operators gather at UP Diliman Quezon Hall as they prepare for a caravan heading to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board office (LTFRB) in Quezon City and Mendiola on March 6, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jeepney drivers and operators gather at UP Diliman Quezon Hall as they prepare for a caravan heading to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board office (LTFRB) in Quezon City and Mendiola on March 6, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jeepney drivers and operators gather at UP Diliman Quezon Hall as they prepare for a caravan heading to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board office (LTFRB) in Quezon City and Mendiola on March 6, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Various advocacy groups join members of transport groups Piston and Manibela during a brief stop-over at the Philcoa bus stop in Quezon City during the transport protest caravan on Monday. Piston and Manibela are on a week-long transport strike to demand a stop on the impending jeepney phase-out program. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Jeepney drivers and operators gather at UP Diliman Quezon Hall as they prepare for a caravan heading to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board office (LTFRB) in Quezon City and Mendiola on March 6, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Commuters try to catch a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 6, 2023, amid a week-long transport strike by a number of jeepney operators and drivers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Commuters try to catch a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 6, 2023, amid a week-long transport strike by a number of jeepney operators and drivers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Commuters try to catch a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 6, 2023, amid a week-long transport strike by a number of jeepney operators and drivers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Various advocacy groups join members of transport groups Piston and Manibela during a brief stop-over at the Philcoa bus stop in Quezon City during the transport protest caravan on Monday. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Jeepney drivers and operators gather at UP Diliman Quezon Hall as they prepare for a caravan heading to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board office (LTFRB) in Quezon City and Mendiola on March 6, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Members of Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide hold a protest along Morayta Street (Nicanor Reyes St.) in Sampaloc, Manila on Monday. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Jeepney drivers and operators plying the CAMANAVA route picket along Monumento Circle in Caloocan City as part of a week-long strike against the government's public utility vehicle modernization program. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Jeepney drivers and operators plying the CAMANAVA route picket along Monumento Circle in Caloocan City as part of a week-long strike against the government's public utility vehicle modernization program. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A march by striking jeepney drivers led by PISTON, Manibela, and other groups is blocked momentarily by police on the way to Mendiola in Manila on March 6, 2023, the first day of a planned weeklong transport strike. George Buid, PonD News Asia Commuters take a free ride provided by the local government of Caloocan and neighboring cities ferry commuters along Samson Road in Caloocan City on Monday, amid a week-long transport strike by a number of jeepney operators and drivers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Commuters take a free ride provided by the local government of Caloocan along Samson Road in Caloocan City on Monday, amid a week-long transport strike by a number of jeepney operators and drivers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Commuters take a free ride provided by the local government of Caloocan along Samson Road in Caloocan City on Monday, amid a week-long transport strike by a number of jeepney operators and drivers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Multisectoral groups picket with jeepney drivers and operators conducting a week-long strike against the government's public utility vehicle modernization program in Quezon City on March 6, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Multisectoral groups picket with jeepney drivers and operators conducting a week-long strike against the government's public utility vehicle modernization program in Quezon City on March 6, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Multisectoral groups picket with jeepney drivers and operators conducting a week-long strike against the government's public utility vehicle modernization program in Quezon City on March 6, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News