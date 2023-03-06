IN PHOTOS: Transport strike highlights PUV drivers' plight

Jeepney drivers and operators gather at UP Diliman Quezon Hall as they prepare for a caravan heading to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board office (LTFRB) in Quezon City and Mendiola on March 6, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Various advocacy groups join members of transport groups Piston and Manibela during a brief stop-over at the Philcoa bus stop in Quezon City during the transport protest caravan on Monday. Piston and Manibela are on a week-long transport strike to demand a stop on the impending jeepney phase-out program. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Commuters try to catch a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 6, 2023, amid a week-long transport strike by a number of jeepney operators and drivers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Various advocacy groups join members of transport groups Piston and Manibela during a brief stop-over at the Philcoa bus stop in Quezon City during the transport protest caravan on Monday. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Members of Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide hold a protest along Morayta Street (Nicanor Reyes St.) in Sampaloc, Manila on Monday. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Jeepney drivers and operators plying the CAMANAVA route picket along Monumento Circle in Caloocan City as part of a week-long strike against the government's public utility vehicle modernization program. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A march by striking jeepney drivers led by PISTON, Manibela, and other groups is blocked momentarily by police on the way to Mendiola in Manila on March 6, 2023, the first day of a planned weeklong transport strike. George Buid, PonD News Asia
Commuters take a free ride provided by the local government of Caloocan and neighboring cities ferry commuters along Samson Road in Caloocan City on Monday, amid a week-long transport strike by a number of jeepney operators and drivers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Commuters take a free ride provided by the local government of Caloocan along Samson Road in Caloocan City on Monday, amid a week-long transport strike by a number of jeepney operators and drivers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Multisectoral groups picket with jeepney drivers and operators conducting a week-long strike against the government's public utility vehicle modernization program in Quezon City on March 6, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
