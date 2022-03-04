Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 4, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 05 2022 01:06 AM

Outgunned but not outwitted Ukrainian president

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky calls on the West during a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the rest of Europe otherwise. "If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!" Zelensky said at a press conference. "If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next." Sergei Supinsky, AFP

The destruction of Kyiv continues

Destroyed cars are seen next to residential buildings damaged by heavy shelling in Irpin city, Kyiv (Kiev) province, Ukraine, on Thursday. Shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian troops have resulted in the deaths of civilians even as Russia said its targets are military installations. Roman Pipley, EPA-EFE

Brazilians cool off amid heat wave

A picture taken with a drone shows people taking advantage of the hot day during the Brazilian summer at Urca beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday. The heat wave in the city left the temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city of Rio de Janeiro. Antonio Lacerda, EPA-EFE

Kadamay calls on government to impose price control on goods

Members of urban poor group Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) write up a list of prices of goods being sold at the San Roque Public Market in Quezon City during a “price hike protest” on Friday. The group is calling on the government to impose a price control on goods and higher wages for workers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Leni Robredo woos Caviteños in #Halalan2022 rally

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo signs placards during the Leni-Kiko People’s Rally held at the General Trias Sports Park in Cavite on Friday. The hashtag #800kMinusOne trended on social media as Robredo was received by thousands of supporters from the province, contrary to Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla's earlier statement that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will get the province’s votes. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

