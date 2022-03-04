THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 4, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Outgunned but not outwitted Ukrainian president Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky calls on the West during a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the rest of Europe otherwise. "If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!" Zelensky said at a press conference. "If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next." Sergei Supinsky, AFP

The destruction of Kyiv continues Destroyed cars are seen next to residential buildings damaged by heavy shelling in Irpin city, Kyiv (Kiev) province, Ukraine, on Thursday. Shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian troops have resulted in the deaths of civilians even as Russia said its targets are military installations. Roman Pipley, EPA-EFE

Brazilians cool off amid heat wave A picture taken with a drone shows people taking advantage of the hot day during the Brazilian summer at Urca beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday. The heat wave in the city left the temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city of Rio de Janeiro. Antonio Lacerda, EPA-EFE

Kadamay calls on government to impose price control on goods Members of urban poor group Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) write up a list of prices of goods being sold at the San Roque Public Market in Quezon City during a “price hike protest” on Friday. The group is calling on the government to impose a price control on goods and higher wages for workers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News