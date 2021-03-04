THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 4, 2021

'More vaccines, not tarpaulins' Members of Akbayan Women unfurl a banner that reads ‘More Vaccines, not tarpaulins!’ at a footbridge along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. The group of women urged the government to procure additional vaccines and make other vaccine options available to the public. The group also called for a stop to early election campaigning as the country struggles to contain rising COVID-19 infections around the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PH Senate pays tribute to late Senator John Osmeña Senate President Vicente Sotto III (right) hands over a copy of Senate Resolution No. 85 to the son of former Sen. John Henry Osmeña, John Henry Gregory, expressing the chamber’s profound sympathy and condolences on the death of his father last month at the age of 86, during a tribute at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on Thursday. John O, as he was popularly known in the Senate, was dubbed the "Lone Ranger" for his “independent mindedness and fearless stance despite overwhelming odds." Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB

Vehicular accident causes heavy traffic along EDSA Workers from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) conduct clearing operations and tow a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) that figured in an accident along EDSA's north-bound lane near Camp Aguinaldo Gate 3, on Thursday. The SUV ran through eight concrete barriers, slowing down traffic in the area. No one was reported injured. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Davao prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout Members of local media take videos as airport personnel unload 21,600 doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines at the Davao International Airport on Thursday. Vaccine rollout for Davao Region will commence Friday, March 5, prioritizing health workers from the Southern Philippines Medical Center. Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

The death of an Angel in Myanmar Angel, 19, bottom-left, also known as Kyal Sin, takes cover before she was shot in the head when police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on Wednesday. The death of Angel became viral online after this last image of her still alive wearing a shirt that reads, 'Everything will be OK' during the protest, surfaced. Netizens worldwide praised the 19-year-old, who was a first-time voter in the last election, for defying the military rulers that disregarded the country's poll results and took over the government last February 1. Reuters