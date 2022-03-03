THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 3, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Silencing the airwaves in Ukraine Police officers remove the body of a passerby killed in an airstrike that hit Kyiv's main television tower. Russian airstrikes on the second week of the invasion targeted vital installations to cripple the Ukrainian government and resistance. Aris Messinis, AFP

Refugees from Ukraine arrive in Berlin A woman with a flower bouquet resembling the national colors of Ukraine hugs an arriving passenger from a train carrying refugees from the Ukrainian-Polish border at Berlin central station Hauptbahnhof in Berlin, Germany on Wednesday. As the Russian invasion reaches its second week, more refugees are fleeing Ukraine for safety in neighboring European nations. Clemens Bilan, EPA-EFE

Commuters back to normal Commuters struggle to catch a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday, as Metro Manila is now under alert level 1. Under the current alert level, public transport can accommodate up to full capacity, but standing passengers are not allowed according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Return to work in Makati Employees walk in the business district of Makati City on Thursday as the Philippines eases COVID-19 restrictions, with many workers returning to work. Many businesses are adjusting to the new setup with workplaces now allowed 100% capacity. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PITX under 'new normal' Commuters prepare to enter the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Parañaque City on Thursday, days after Metro Manila was put under COVID-19 Alert Level 1. Public utility vehicles are now allowed to accommodate up to their full seating capacity under what the government considers the’’new normal’ in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Back to the mall as COVID-19 cases lessen People visit a mall in Makati on Thursday, the second consecutive day authorities in the Philippines logged less than a thousand fresh COVID-19 cases. New virus cases reported during the day were at 989, while the positivity rate was at 4.5 percent, according to the latest Department of Health bulletin. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News