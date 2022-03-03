Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 3, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 03 2022 11:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Silencing the airwaves in Ukraine Police officers remove the body of a passerby killed in an airstrike that hit Kyiv's main television tower. Russian airstrikes on the second week of the invasion targeted vital installations to cripple the Ukrainian government and resistance. Aris Messinis, AFP Refugees from Ukraine arrive in Berlin A woman with a flower bouquet resembling the national colors of Ukraine hugs an arriving passenger from a train carrying refugees from the Ukrainian-Polish border at Berlin central station Hauptbahnhof in Berlin, Germany on Wednesday. As the Russian invasion reaches its second week, more refugees are fleeing Ukraine for safety in neighboring European nations. Clemens Bilan, EPA-EFE Commuters back to normal Commuters struggle to catch a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday, as Metro Manila is now under alert level 1. Under the current alert level, public transport can accommodate up to full capacity, but standing passengers are not allowed according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Return to work in Makati Employees walk in the business district of Makati City on Thursday as the Philippines eases COVID-19 restrictions, with many workers returning to work. Many businesses are adjusting to the new setup with workplaces now allowed 100% capacity. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News PITX under 'new normal' Commuters prepare to enter the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Parañaque City on Thursday, days after Metro Manila was put under COVID-19 Alert Level 1. Public utility vehicles are now allowed to accommodate up to their full seating capacity under what the government considers the’’new normal’ in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Back to the mall as COVID-19 cases lessen People visit a mall in Makati on Thursday, the second consecutive day authorities in the Philippines logged less than a thousand fresh COVID-19 cases. New virus cases reported during the day were at 989, while the positivity rate was at 4.5 percent, according to the latest Department of Health bulletin. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Chinese ambassador visits China-funded Binondo-Intramuros bridge Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian leads a group climbing a flight of stairs during an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Binondo-Intramuros bridge in Manila on Thursday. The China-funded bridge which started construction in July 2018 is expected to be completed this year. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Ukraine Russia invasion Kyiv bombing television civilians casualties Germany refugees Berlin commuters new normal transportation PITX Alert Level 1 PUV PUV full capacity transportation public transportation pandemic travel mall mall visit Huang Xilian Chinese ambassador build build build infrastructure Intramuros-Binondo Bridge /sports/03/05/22/nba-tyrese-maxeys-big-2nd-half-propels-76ers-to-win/sports/03/05/22/nba-late-comeback-carries-pistons-past-pacers/video/business/03/05/22/how-localized-markets-can-mitigate-rising-oil-prices/overseas/03/05/22/hk-now-has-worlds-highest-covid-death-rate-data-show/news/03/05/22/duterte-on-drug-war-probe-ako-na-bahala-sa-kaso-ko