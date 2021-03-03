THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 3, 2021

Mount Sinabung spews column of ash Mount Sinabung spews a 5,000-meter-high column of hot ash into the sky seen from Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia on Tuesday. Mount Sinabung belched debris and spewed a spectacular column of ash 5,000 meters above Sumatra with volcanologists recording 13 separate blasts on March 2. Sastrawan Ginting, AFP

Cleaning up on World Wildlife Day Members of various organizations from the government and private sectors participate in a clean-up activity at the Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA), where thousands of migratory birds visit annually, in Las Pinas City on Wednesday. The event was organized to mark World Wildlife Day proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) during its 68th session on December 20, 2013 to celebrate and raise awareness on the world’s wild animals and plants, ABS-CBN News

Odd bird out A real wildlife bird, bottom left corner, takes flight as the US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds perform a formation unveiled as the "Super Delta" at Naval Air Facility El Centro, as seen from Holtville, California on Tuesday. The combined formation includes six F/A-18 Super Hornets of the Blue Angels Delta in the center and two formations of three US Air Force Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcons on each wing. Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

More Philippine health workers get COVID-19 vaccine A health worker prepares the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during the ceremonial inoculation at The Medical City in Pasig City on Wednesday. So far, 2,793 people have been inoculated a day after the vaccines were distributed last Monday to 11 hospitals, according to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, with the government aiming to give out the 600,000 Chinese-donated vials of Sinovac's product within this week. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Masked angel A woman wearing a face mask walks past a mural painting featuring an angel's wings and halo, at a shopping mall in southwest Berlin, Germany on Tuesday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Consumer prices in Germany rose at a faster pace in February, preliminary official data showed Monday, as fears grow that a return of inflation could hamper post-pandemic economic recovery. John Macdougall, AFP

Myanmar protests continue A protester uses a fire extinguisher as others holding homemade shields run during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday. The country’s security forces opened fire on people protesting against the military coup resulting in nine deaths, a day after a regional diplomatic push to end the month-long crisis made little headway. AFP

Catching customers' attention Roadside vendors selling local delicacies wave and try to catch the attention of motorists along Sumulong Highway in Antipolo City on Wednesday. Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez recently said the government is confident the economy could start seeing positive growth this year following the start of inoculations against COVID-19 as the arrival of the vaccines have increased consumer confidence. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Two tired to ride Bicycle riders and motorists, cross the Jones Bridge in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday. Lawmakers approved on Wednesday 3 measures seeking to establish a safe network of bicycle lanes, as more Filipinos have turned to bike commuting during the pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News