THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 2, 2021

First vaccinated Manileños Health workers from Manila show patches indicating they have been administered with the Sinovac vaccine, CoronaVac, at the Sta. Ana Hospital on Tuesday. The Department of Health is on its second day of inoculating health workers as a priority for the first 600,000 vaccines that arrived in the Philippines. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Concerned motorist Members of Defend Jobs Philippines hold a protest at a gas station along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group urged the government to raise wages instead of hiking prices of fuel, citing the challenges of rising costs amid a national public health emergency. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Manila DRRMO disinfects Arranque Market Workers from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) conducts disinfection inside the Aranque market along Recto Avenue, Manila on Tuesday. Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso ordered the entire market closed after several vendors tested positive for COVID-19. ABS-CBN News

Expanding pedestrian infrastructure A worker paints a portion of the Pasig City Hall elevated walkway currently under construction, on Tuesday. Several local government units in the metro are expanding pedestrian and sustainable mobility infrastructure such as walkways and bike lanes due to the diminished operational capacity of public transportation as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Two-wheeled grocery getter A cyclist wearing a face mask as precaution against COVID-19 passes through the Marikina Public Market on Tuesday, a day after the Philippines started its COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The country recorded an additional 2,067 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the sixth straight day new infections breached the 2,000 mark George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News