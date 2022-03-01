THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 1, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Hundreds of thousands flee Ukraine Ukrainians disembark a humanitarian train from Lviv and stay at the campsite organized next to the Olkusz train station in Olkusz, Poland, on Monday. Nearly half a million Ukranian refugees have left the country after Russia launched missile strikes in different cities in Ukraine according to the United Nations News. Almost 300,000 fled to nearby Poland. Lukasz Gagulski, EPA

Traffic heavy as NCR eases COVID-19 restrictions People cross a footbridge as traffic builds up along EDSA in Quezon City on Tuesday. The IATF placed NCR and 38 other areas nationwide under Alert Level 1 from March 1-8, the loosest COVID-19 restrictions, after the country logged less than 2,000 coronavirus infections during the past 8 days. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Where's the subsidy? Oil price hikes ring alarm bells Protesters led by Sentro and Akbayan stage a rally, pushing for oil subsidy amid the consecutive oil price increases, at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Tuesday. The groups called for the retrieval of the Marcoses’ multi-billion ill-gotten wealth, which according to the group was more than enough to fund fuel subsidies that can provide relief to the public transport sector. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Rabies Awareness Month kicks off Pets receive anti-rabies vaccines during a kickoff ceremony of Rabies Awareness Month in Pasig City Tuesday. The activity is in line with the objectives of the Anti-Rabies Act of 2007, aiming to protect and promote peoples’ right to health through various prevention and eradication measures. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Baclaran Church gears up for Holy Week A child visits the Baclaran Church in Pasay City on Tuesday, the first day the capital region and other areas were put under the lowest COVID-19 alert level. The church is undergoing beautification as it readies for full capacity, the first time since the start of the pandemic, and for the influx of devotees this coming Holy Week. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Alert Level 1 in NCR sees more people outdoors People spend more time outdoors in Manila on Tuesday, the first day of Alert Level 1 in the capital region as the country’s COVID-19 cases continue to fall. The Department of Health on the same day reminded the public to continue wearing face masks and get booster shots as soon as possible as a precaution against the virus. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Burning palm fronds for Ash Wednesday A Catholic priest confers a blessing on burning palm fronds outside a church in Quezon City, the eve of Ash Wednesday. Palm fronds from the previous year's Lent season are blessed and burned, with the ashes collected to be used for Ash Wednesday in order to usher in a new Lent season in the Catholic calendar. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE