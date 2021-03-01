Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 1, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2021 01:26 AM

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

First full moon of the new lunar year of the Ox

A full moon rises at Mt Malepunyo as seen from Lipa, Batangas in this photo taken last February 27, 2021. In Asia, the first full moon of the new lunar year is celebrated through the Chinese Lantern Festival which marks the end of the Chinese New Year celebration. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

PGH Director receives first authorized COVID-19 vaccine in PH

Philippine General Hospital Director Gerardo Legaspi is inoculated with the first dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the PGH on Monday. The Philippines received 600,00 doses of the COVID19 vaccines from Bejing-based Sinovac Biotech on February 28 as the health department aims to roll out the administration of the vaccine in 2-3 weeks. PCOO-OGMPA

Duque administers Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III administers the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to Dr. Eileen Aniceto, Emergency Medicine and Outpatient Department Manager of the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on Monday. The vials of CoronaVac were initially distributed to public hospitals in Metro Manila handling coronavirus cases including the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Tala, Caloocan, Lung Center of the Philippines, Pasig City General Hospital, Philippine General Hospital, the Philippine National Police General Hospital in Camp Crame and military hospital V. Luna Medical Center as the health department prioritizes the inoculation of health workers involved in the COVID-19 response. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Health workers group pushes for safe and efficacious vaccine vs. COVID-19

Members of the Alliance of Health Workers stage a protest on Monday to express their frustration over the government's alleged inconsistent pronouncements and decisions on the coronavirus vaccine issue, in front of the Lung Center of the Philippines, one of the referral hospitals for COVID-19 cases. The group urged the government to provide the safest and most efficacious COVID-19 vaccine for all Filipinos particularly all health workers. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Triple 95% COVID-19 protection?

An Ultra Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim amid coronavirus disease restrictions in Jerusalem on Sunday. Philippine authorities said in a government website that wearing the right mask plus physical distancing can protect an individual from the COVID-19 virus up to 97%. Ronen Zvulun, Reuters

Tensions escalate in Myanmar

Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around protesters as they take shelter behind shields while clashing with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday. Several people have reportedly been killed in recent clashes as tensions rise during protests against the military takeover of the government last February 1. Reuters

Read More:  full moon   Year of the Ox   Batangas   vaccine   covid19   first jab   PGH   doctor   health worker   Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital   Lung Center of the Philippines   Pasig City General Hospital   Philippine General Hospital   Philippine National Police General Hospital   V. Luna Medical Center   protest   Sinovac   CoronaVac   Chinese   China   Israel   mask   protection   Myanmar   protest   coup   military   clashes   protest   tension  