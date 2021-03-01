THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 1, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

First full moon of the new lunar year of the Ox A full moon rises at Mt Malepunyo as seen from Lipa, Batangas in this photo taken last February 27, 2021. In Asia, the first full moon of the new lunar year is celebrated through the Chinese Lantern Festival which marks the end of the Chinese New Year celebration. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

PGH Director receives first authorized COVID-19 vaccine in PH Philippine General Hospital Director Gerardo Legaspi is inoculated with the first dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the PGH on Monday. The Philippines received 600,00 doses of the COVID19 vaccines from Bejing-based Sinovac Biotech on February 28 as the health department aims to roll out the administration of the vaccine in 2-3 weeks. PCOO-OGMPA

Duque administers Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine Health Secretary Francisco Duque III administers the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to Dr. Eileen Aniceto, Emergency Medicine and Outpatient Department Manager of the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on Monday. The vials of CoronaVac were initially distributed to public hospitals in Metro Manila handling coronavirus cases including the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Tala, Caloocan, Lung Center of the Philippines, Pasig City General Hospital, Philippine General Hospital, the Philippine National Police General Hospital in Camp Crame and military hospital V. Luna Medical Center as the health department prioritizes the inoculation of health workers involved in the COVID-19 response. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Health workers group pushes for safe and efficacious vaccine vs. COVID-19 Members of the Alliance of Health Workers stage a protest on Monday to express their frustration over the government's alleged inconsistent pronouncements and decisions on the coronavirus vaccine issue, in front of the Lung Center of the Philippines, one of the referral hospitals for COVID-19 cases. The group urged the government to provide the safest and most efficacious COVID-19 vaccine for all Filipinos particularly all health workers. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Triple 95% COVID-19 protection? An Ultra Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim amid coronavirus disease restrictions in Jerusalem on Sunday. Philippine authorities said in a government website that wearing the right mask plus physical distancing can protect an individual from the COVID-19 virus up to 97%. Ronen Zvulun, Reuters