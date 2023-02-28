THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 28, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Fisherfolk slam Manila Bay reclamation Fishermen from Cavite, Las Piñas, Parañaque, Navotas, and Bulacan conduct a fluvial protest, calling for the protection of their welfare amid an ongoing reclamation project in front of the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on Tuesday. Fisherfolk cited the impact to their livelihood of the reclamation project in Manila Bay and called instead for genuine rehabilitation of the area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MMDA inaugurates Libertad Sewage Treatment Plant Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairman Atty. Romando Artes (left) shows a sample of treated waste water during the inauguration of the Libertad Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Wastewater Interceptor at the Libertad floodwater pumping station in Pasay City on Tuesday. The project, which is part of the Manila Bay rehabilitation program, was constructed to reduce fecal coliform levels in the bay. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PAWs celebrate 'World Spay Day' Pet owners avail of free spay service (‘kapon’ in Filipino) provided by animal rights organization Philippine Animal Welfare Society at the PAWs shelter grounds in Quezon City on Tuesday. The event was organized to mark the “World Spay Day” to advocate spaying and neutering as means to save lives of companion animals. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Missing college student found dead in Imus John Martin Salilig, brother of missing 24-year old Adamson University Chemical Engineering student John Matthew Salilig, turns emotional after identifying his body pulled from a shallow grave by the Public Information Unit of Cavite Police Provincial Office (PIU Cavite PPO) and Imus City Police Station (Imus CPS) inside the Jade Residences Subdivision in Barangay Malagasang, Imus City on Tuesday. Salilig died while attending his fraternity's welcoming rites based on the primary eye witness's account. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News