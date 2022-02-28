THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 28, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Germany expresses solidarity with Ukraine Protesters crowd around the victory column and close to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to demonstrate for peace in Ukraine on Sunday. More than 100,000 people turned up at the march in solidarity with Ukraine, police said, with many protesters dressed in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag. Odd Andersen, AFP

Catholic church allows rubbing of ashes on the forehead for Ash Wednesday Fr. Jerry Jabunal, parish priest of Jesus The Divine Healer Parish in Tahanan Village, Paranaque City oversees the burning of palm fronds in preparation for Ash Wednesday on Monday. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines recently issued its guidelines allowing the rubbing of ashes on the forehead as COVID-19 restrictions ease around the country. ABS-CBN News

Drivers push for 1-peso fare hike amid rising fuel prices A jeepney driver refuels at a gasoline station in Manila on Monday amid increasing oil prices. Transport groups urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to allow the 1-peso fare hike, increasing the minimum fare to P10, as fuel prices continue to soar. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Ukrainian expats say “No to War’ Ukrainian expatriates and supporters express solidarity as they call for a stop to the war in Ukraine during a gathering in Makati City on Monday. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 24, killing at least 198 Ukrainians and displacing hundreds of thousands due to the ongoing conflict. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Metro Manila and surrounding areas ready for 'new normal' People take a stroll at a public square in Antipolo City on Monday on the eve of the downgrading of the COVID-19 alert to level 1. Starting March 1, Metro Manila and 38 other areas will de-escalate to Alert Level 1 following assessment of the minimal risk posed by the virus in these areas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News