THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 27, 2023

Sri Lanka’s opposition protest proposed suspension of local election Protesters attempt to escape a stampede after police fired tear gas to disperse activists during a protest held to urge the government to hold local council election as scheduled in Colombo on Sunday. Thousands of supporters of the opposition National People’s Power (NPP) party held a protest criticizing plans to postpone the local election scheduled on March 9, which was said to be a key test of support for President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office in July after months of protests over a dire economic crisis. Ishara S. Kodikara, AFP

Marcos visits Cebu, launches Kadiwa project President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. checks products and goods being sold at lower prices during the launch of Kadiwa ng Pangulo at the Cebu Provincial Capitol Grounds in Cebu City on Monday. Marcos was also set to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cebu Rapid Bus Transit. Rey Baniquet, PNA

PNP gets new equipment for Capability Enhancement Program The Philippine National Police led by PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. presents newly procured equipment as part of the PNP Capability Enhancement Program at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday. The equipment consists of vehicles, motorcycles, firearms, and 2 high speed tactical watercrafts, with a total acquisition costs of 1.2 billion pesos, will be distributed to different police regional offices. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Groups demand a stop to seabed quarrying in Manila Bay Anti-mining groups hold a picket in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Quezon City on Monday. The group demanded a halt to seabed quarrying in Manila Bay citing its impact to the livelihood of fisherfolk. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

De Lima appeals, “ipagdasal n'yo ako" Former Senator Leila De Lima shouts, “Ipagdasal n'yo ako!” to her supporters as she exits from a scheduled court hearing on drugs and corruption charges at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on Monday. De Lima has appealed to the court to dismiss one of the 2 pending drug cases against her, after being imprisoned for six years now. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Protest against electoral reforms in Mexico An aerial view showing thousands of people demonstrating on the esplanade of Plaza Liberacion, in defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and against the electoral reform promoted by the country's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on the esplanade of the Zocalo de Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Thousands filled the spaces of the capital's Zocalo to ask the ministers of the Mexican Supreme Court to back down on the controversial electoral reform, which they accuse of putting autonomy at risk and reliability of the elections leading up to the 2024 presidential elections. Madla Hartz, EPA-EFE

FIBA: Gilas fails to hurdle Jordan in qualifier The Philippines' Justin Brownlee (right) and Jamie Malonzo (center) try to hustle the ball from Jordan's Zaid Abbas during the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on Monday. Gilas Pilipinas came up short against the Jordanians who won, 91-90, despite a 4th quarter rally by the home team. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News