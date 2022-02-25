THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 25, 2022

Civilian casualty in Ukraine war A man uses a carpet to cover a body stretched out on the ground after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on Thursday, as Russian armed forces try to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said. Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south. Aris Messinis, AFP

People Power ending 21-year Marcos rule commemorated People raise the L-sign for "laban (fight)" as they join celebrations for the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power revolution at the People Power Monument on EDSA in Quezon City on Friday. Thirty-six years ago, thousands gathered outside the police and army camps on the same site to call for an end to the dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s 21-year rule. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Russian invasion draws protest around the world People carry banners in front of Brandenburg Gate lit up in the colours of Ukrainian flag during an anti-war protest, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to attack Ukraine drew condemnation from around the world. Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters

Groups denounce historical revisionism on EDSA Members of various progressive groups troop to the People Power Monument in Quezon City on the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power revolution on EDSA in Quezon City on Friday. The groups denounced the historical revisionism that seeks to downplay the EDSA uprising that toppled the dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., while propelling his son, Ferdinand Jr., who is currently running for the presidency in the May elections. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Relatives remember Martial Law victims Relatives of Martial Law victims visit the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on the 36th Commemoration of the EDSA People Power Revolution on Friday. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Friday warned Filipinos of "radical distortions" in the history of martial law under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and the EDSA People Power Revolution that ousted him from power, with CBCP president Bishop Pablo Virgilio David saying the rights abuses, corruption, grave debt and economic downturn of the country due to the Marcos dictatorship were "all well-documented." George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ukraine conflict reaches capital, buildings bombed A child sits on a swing in front of a damaged residential building, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday. Pre-dawn blasts in Kyiv set off a second day of violence after Russian President Vladimir Putin defied Western warnings to unleash a full-scale invasion on Thursday that quickly claimed dozens of lives and displaced at least 100,000 people. Umit Bektas, Reuters