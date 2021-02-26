THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 26, 2021

In Myanmar, protest goes deep A diver holds a placard showing the portrait of Aung san Suu Kyi, during an underwater protest near Bird Island, Ngwe Saung, Myanmar in this picture taken February 22, 2021. Recent protests against the military junta in the capital, Yangon, have been marred by clashes as supporters loyal to the government have also taken to the street. Georgie Aung, Reuters

Educating voters A Commission on Elections officer hands out a voter registration kit to a market vendor during the “Walkah-walkah: A Voter Education Campaign” at the Bgy. Talipapa Market in Quezon City on Friday. The project aims to educate the general public on how to efficiently accomplish their forms and where to submit them for registration before the deadline on September 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

PGH workers demand safer vaccine Philippine General Hospital (PGH) health workers stage a protest outside the facility on Taft Avenue in Manila on Friday. Led by the All UP Workers Union, doctors, nurses, and students demanded the government provide them with a safe COVID-19 vaccine with high efficacy and effectivity. This, as the first batch of vaccines from Chinese firm Sinovac is set to arrive Sunday, amid concerns over its use for medical workers. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

BRP Antonio Luna arrives at port of Manila Philippine Marine officers take photos of the missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) during its arrival ceremony at Pier 13, South Harbor in Manila on Friday. The BRP Antonio Luna is the Philippine Navy’s second missile-capable warship and will be used for the country’s defense, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response operations. ABS-CBN News