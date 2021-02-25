THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 25, 2021

Marking 35 years since the EDSA People Power Revolution Quezon City officials and representatives from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) and the EDSA People Power Commission attend the wreath laying ceremony at the EDSA People Power Monument on Thursday. The commemorative program, with the theme “EDSA 2021: Kapayapaan, Paghilom, Pagbangon,” marks the 35th anniversary of the peaceful revolt that ended the martial rule of strongman Ferdinand Marcos on February 25, 1986. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

'Run Sara Run' supporters drive along EDSA A motorcade of sports cars and motorcycles carrying messages asking Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run for president of the country, drives past the People Power Monument along EDSA during the 35th anniversary celebration of the historic People Power Revolution on Thursday. Duterte-Carpio earlier appealed to her supporters to wait until 2034 amid calls for her to run in the next national elections. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Uphold democracy Members of different civil society groups wave flaglets as they commemorate the 35th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution at the Diokno Freedom Park at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on February 25, 2021. ‘Tindig, Pilipinas para sa Demokrasya’ attendees urged Filipinos to uphold the country's democracy that was restored through the bloodless revolt that toppled the Marcos dictatorship. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters join 35th People Power anniversary commemoration A protester holding a placard calling for the release of the so-called Lumad 26 passes in front of a row of policemen stationed at the People Power Monument along EDSA in Quezon City on Thursday as the country commemorates the 35th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution. Members of several multi-sectoral groups gathered at the monument to protest the anti-terror law and scored the administration’s supposed authoritarian rule. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Possible demolition worries Katuparan residents Residents pass by a wall with protest graffiti at the Katuparan housing project in Vitas, Tondo on Thursday. Residents say they are fearful of possible demolition operations that could affect some 700 families after the groundbreaking of a high rise building set to be constructed in the area. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

NBI investigates PNP-PDEA shootout National Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday conduct a separate probe into the deadly mis-encounter between the PNP and the PDEA at a fast food chain's parking lot in Quezon City, Wednesday. Four were killed in the incident's aftermath, with an agent and informant of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency also confirmed killed on top of two police officers earlier reported dead Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News