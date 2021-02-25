Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 25, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 26 2021 12:13 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the big stories today in photos. Marking 35 years since the EDSA People Power Revolution Quezon City officials and representatives from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) and the EDSA People Power Commission attend the wreath laying ceremony at the EDSA People Power Monument on Thursday. The commemorative program, with the theme “EDSA 2021: Kapayapaan, Paghilom, Pagbangon,” marks the 35th anniversary of the peaceful revolt that ended the martial rule of strongman Ferdinand Marcos on February 25, 1986. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News 'Run Sara Run' supporters drive along EDSA A motorcade of sports cars and motorcycles carrying messages asking Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run for president of the country, drives past the People Power Monument along EDSA during the 35th anniversary celebration of the historic People Power Revolution on Thursday. Duterte-Carpio earlier appealed to her supporters to wait until 2034 amid calls for her to run in the next national elections. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Uphold democracy Members of different civil society groups wave flaglets as they commemorate the 35th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution at the Diokno Freedom Park at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on February 25, 2021. ‘Tindig, Pilipinas para sa Demokrasya’ attendees urged Filipinos to uphold the country's democracy that was restored through the bloodless revolt that toppled the Marcos dictatorship. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Protesters join 35th People Power anniversary commemoration A protester holding a placard calling for the release of the so-called Lumad 26 passes in front of a row of policemen stationed at the People Power Monument along EDSA in Quezon City on Thursday as the country commemorates the 35th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution. Members of several multi-sectoral groups gathered at the monument to protest the anti-terror law and scored the administration’s supposed authoritarian rule. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Possible demolition worries Katuparan residents Residents pass by a wall with protest graffiti at the Katuparan housing project in Vitas, Tondo on Thursday. Residents say they are fearful of possible demolition operations that could affect some 700 families after the groundbreaking of a high rise building set to be constructed in the area. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News NBI investigates PNP-PDEA shootout National Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday conduct a separate probe into the deadly mis-encounter between the PNP and the PDEA at a fast food chain's parking lot in Quezon City, Wednesday. Four were killed in the incident's aftermath, with an agent and informant of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency also confirmed killed on top of two police officers earlier reported dead Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Back to shore Villagers help a fisherman carry his boat to shore after an overnight fishing trip in Barangay Bucana in Nasugbu town, Batangas on Thursday. Fish is a staple of many Filipinos during the time of Lent while a group of pork producers earlier in the month called on the Department of Agriculture to increase the supply of fish and other sources of protein as the prices of pork and chicken continue to rise. Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News Read More: EDSA People Power Revolution Mayor Joy Belmonte EDSA People Power Commission EDSA 35 years EDSA People Power Run Sara Run Sara Duterte Inday Sara 2022 elections Sara Duterte-Carpio Duterte Commission on Human Rights democracy Philippine democracy 35th anniversary Lumad Katuparan Housing Project Katuparan Vitas Tondo Manila NBI PNP PDEA misencounter shootout PNP-PDEA shootout PNP-PDEA misencounter fish fishing fisherfolk Nasugbu Batangas /overseas/02/26/21/moscow-homeless-shelter-sees-visitors-triple-in-pandemic/overseas/02/26/21/morocco-set-to-legalize-cannabis-production-for-medical-use/news/02/26/21/dating-kagawad-sa-pampanga-arestado-dahil-sa-droga-ilegal-na-baril/overseas/02/26/21/global-military-spending-hit-record-levels-in-2020-amid-pandemic-says-think-tank/sports/02/26/21/pba-abueva-manuel-trades-part-of-phoenix-grand-design-says-coach