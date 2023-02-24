Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 24, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 25 2023 12:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Ukraine honors fallen soldiers thru ‘Rays of memory’ Friends and relatives of fallen Ukrainian soldiers take part in a joint prayer as symbolic 'Rays of memory' were lit at the Lychakiv military cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, on the eve of the Russian invasion anniversary. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. Mykola Tys, EPA-EFE Retrieval operation for Albay plane crash victims A handout photo made available by the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Tactical Operations Group 5 shows rescuers boarding a helicopter on their way to retrieve victims of a crashed airplane at the vicinity of Mayon volcano, in Camalig town, Albay province on Thursday. The bodies of the four fatalities and the wreckage of the Cessna plane which crashed near the Mayon Volcano's crater on 18 February were verified and documented by a search team but the retrieval of bodies were temporarily suspended due to the loose soil and the fogginess in the area. PAF, EPA-EFE FIBA names Carmelo Anthony as global ambassador FIBA World Cup 2023 introduces NBA star Carmelo Anthony as one of its global ambassadors during a media presentation at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Friday. The 10-time NBA All-Star joins basketball icons Pau Gasol of Spain and Luis Scola of Argentina as FIBA World Cup ambassadors. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News UP employees push for academic freedom Members of the All UP Academic Employees Union and Congress of Teachers and Educators for Nationalism and Democracy (CONTEND) paint a street mural along the Academic Oval at the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Quezon City on Friday. The group appealed to new UP President Angelo Jimenez to live up to his promises to protect academic freedom, push for the UP-DND Accord, and raise UP workers’ pay and benefits. JIre Carreon, ABS-CBN News Remembering children killed in Ukraine war Schoolchildren from St. Mary's Ukrainian School look at 461 paper figures representing each child who has died in the war, according to official statistics, during an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, Britain on Friday. The service marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with fighting still ongoing in many parts of the country. Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE Can't keep in step with Gilas Scottie Thompson of Gilas Pilipinas runs the ball up court as Lebanon's Ali Mezher tries to keep up during their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023 match on Friday at the Philippine Arena. With both teams assured of a World Cup berth, the Filipinos played for pride and waxed hot from deep in their first home stand that gave them a convincing win over old tormentors Lebanon who played without FIBA Asia Cup MVP Wael Arakji. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Rays of Memory Mykola Tys Lychakiv military cemetery Lviv Ukraine Cessna plane plane crash Camalig Albay Mayon Volcano Carmelo Anthony FIBA World Cup global ambassador UP University of the Philippines- Diliman Campus UP-DND accord All UP Academic Employees Union CONTEND Ukraine Russia Ukraine War Ukraine conflict Russian invasion of Ukraine Russia invasion St. Mary's Ukrainian School Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral Gilas Pilipinas Lebanon FIBA FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023 FIBA World Cup basketball Philippine Arena Scottie Thompson /news/02/25/23/philippines-marks-37th-anniversary-of-edsa-revolution/news/02/25/23/advocates-call-for-bigger-cancer-care-budget/overseas/02/25/23/one-year-after-russia-invasion-zelensky-eyes-victory-for-ukraine/business/02/25/23/business-mentor-survival-of-a-business/spotlight/02/25/23/edsa-revolution-needs-to-be-remembered-all-the-more