THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 24, 2023

Ukraine honors fallen soldiers thru ‘Rays of memory’ Friends and relatives of fallen Ukrainian soldiers take part in a joint prayer as symbolic 'Rays of memory' were lit at the Lychakiv military cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, on the eve of the Russian invasion anniversary. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. Mykola Tys, EPA-EFE

Retrieval operation for Albay plane crash victims A handout photo made available by the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Tactical Operations Group 5 shows rescuers boarding a helicopter on their way to retrieve victims of a crashed airplane at the vicinity of Mayon volcano, in Camalig town, Albay province on Thursday. The bodies of the four fatalities and the wreckage of the Cessna plane which crashed near the Mayon Volcano's crater on 18 February were verified and documented by a search team but the retrieval of bodies were temporarily suspended due to the loose soil and the fogginess in the area. PAF, EPA-EFE

FIBA names Carmelo Anthony as global ambassador FIBA World Cup 2023 introduces NBA star Carmelo Anthony as one of its global ambassadors during a media presentation at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Friday. The 10-time NBA All-Star joins basketball icons Pau Gasol of Spain and Luis Scola of Argentina as FIBA World Cup ambassadors. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

UP employees push for academic freedom Members of the All UP Academic Employees Union and Congress of Teachers and Educators for Nationalism and Democracy (CONTEND) paint a street mural along the Academic Oval at the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Quezon City on Friday. The group appealed to new UP President Angelo Jimenez to live up to his promises to protect academic freedom, push for the UP-DND Accord, and raise UP workers’ pay and benefits. JIre Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Remembering children killed in Ukraine war Schoolchildren from St. Mary's Ukrainian School look at 461 paper figures representing each child who has died in the war, according to official statistics, during an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, Britain on Friday. The service marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with fighting still ongoing in many parts of the country. Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE