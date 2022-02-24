THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 24, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

COVID-19 tests for Hong Kong residents as cases surge People queue up for COVID-19 tests at a sports ground in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as the city faces its worst coronavirus wave to date. All 7.4 million residents in Hong Kong will have to go through three rounds of compulsory testing in March as the city records its worst COVID-19 surge according to its Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Peter Parks, AFP

Preparations for the 36th EDSA People Power anniversary Workers put up streamers behind the EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City on Thursday, in preparation for the 36th EDSA People Power Anniversary celebration. The monument, which was designed by Eduardo Delos Santos Castrillo in 1993, represents the thousands of people who joined the EDSA revolution which led to the departure of former president Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. in 1986. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Fears rise amid missile strikes in Ukrainian cities People walk past the site where a missile landed on the street in Kyiv, Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday. At least eight people have been killed and nine were wounded by the Russian shelling, an advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs said as Moscow launched massive air and ground assault on the neighboring country. Valentyn Ogirenko, Reuters

Bantayog ng mga Bayani holds outdoor exhibit about 1986 EDSA Revolution Family members of Martial Law victims, as well as survivors of the military rule during the administration of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., view images taken by photojournalists of significant events leading up to the 1986 People Power revolution, at the Bantayog ng Mga Bayani along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. The museum moved its exhibits outdoor to address current COVID-19 restrictions and accommodate more visitors who want to learn about the impacts of martial law imposed from 1972 until 1981. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

EDSA traffic back as MMDA mulls expansion of number coding scheme Pedestrians pass through a heavily congested EDSA traffic in Makati City on Thursday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is mulling expanding the number coding scheme in anticipation of heavier traffic as the capital region readies for a possible de-escalation to Alert Level 1 following the country’s low fresh COVID-19 cases. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News