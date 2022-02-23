THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 23, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Fears grow after shelling in Donetsk region Communal workers look into a destroyed house after yesterday's shelling near the front line, near the city of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on Tuesday. Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk have traded accusations on the shelling as fears escalate of a possible Russian invasion after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces to "perform peacekeeping functions" in the region. Gleb Garanich, Reuters

Manila's Finest learn how to protect VIPs Members of the District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB) undergo a VIP protection course at Manila Police District Headquarters ground on Wednesday morning. The course aims to equip police officers in emergency situations during their deployment. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Pacquiao puts spotlight on buying capacity of minimum wage earners Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao buy goods at the Balintawak Market in Quezon City on Wednesday. The retired boxing champ visited several markets in Metro Manila, with P5,000 in hand, to simulate the spending of a minimum wage earner. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Lacson-Sotto team seeks voters' support in Batangas City Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson speaks to supporters during a campaign event with running mate Senate President Tito Sotto and their senatorial slate, in Batangas City on Wednesday. Lacson vowed to implement digitalization of all government processes and transactions to remove human intervention and corruption in different government agencies if elected in the May elections. Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

Sumilao farmers express support for VP Leni’s candidacy Higaonon elder Berhilda M. San-ahan hugs presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo as she visits the Sumilao farmers in Bukidnon on Wednesday. San-ahan is one of the Sumilao farmers whom Robredo assisted to win their 144-hectare ancestral domain claims in 2007 while working as a human rights lawyer under the Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panligal or Saligan. VP Leni Media handout

Taking snaps of #Halalan2022 hopeful Isko Moreno Supporters take photos of Manila Mayor and Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Isko Moreno Domagoso during a townhall meeting in Marikina on Wednesday before a campaign sortie in the city. The Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer was with running mate Dr. Willie Ong this time, in contrast to his recent Mindanao sorties where many are pushing for a Domagoso and Sara Duterte-Carpio tandem. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News