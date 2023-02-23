THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 23, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the days' top stories in photos.

Japan celebrates emperor's birthday Japan's Emperor Naruhito (left) and Empress Masako greet the public during his birthday celebration at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. People gathered to mark Naruhito's 63rd birthday at the Imperial Palace, his first birthday celebration in 3 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Takashi Aoyama, EPA-EFE/pool

Meanwhile, in Russia People listen as Russian President Vladimir Putin (center on the stage) gives a speech during a patriotic concert dedicated to the upcoming Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on Wednesday. Putin congratulated veterans and the Armed Forces’ military and civilian personnel for safeguarding the lives of Russians and defending our its national interests. Natalia Kolesnikova, AFP

UP academic community calls on new university president to fulfill promises Members of the University of the Philippines academic community, led by the faculty and students, protest on Thursday at the Quezon Hall on the first UP Board of Regents meeting led by newly installed UP President Angelo Jimenez. The groups are putting pressure on Jimenez to deliver on his promises on the issues of safeguarding academic freedom, employee benefits, and the UP-DND Accord. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Remembering the fallen An image taken with a slow shutter speed of Ukrainian national flags waving over the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at a military cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine, late Tuesday nearly one year since the start of the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on February 24, 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis with fighting still ongoing in many parts of the country one year on. Pavlo Pakhomenko, EPA-EFE

Indigenous group marches against Kaliwa Dam Police stand by as members of Dumagat-Remontado communities from Quezon and Rizal walk past during a nine-day protest march against the development of the Kaliwa Dam on Thursday in Manila. The members of the indigenous group walked from General Nakar, Quezon to Manila in hopes of meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to air their grievances against the project but were denied an audience. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News