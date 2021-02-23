THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 23, 2021

A colorful treat at partially frozen Niagara Falls Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., Monday. The frigid temperature brought by a winter storm that swept parts of the USA caused parts of Niagara Falls to partially freeze. Lindsay DeDario, Reuters

NASA releases first images of Martian landscape A portion of a panorama made up of individual images taken by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover shows the Martian landscape on February 20, 2021. NASA released on Monday footage and brief audio clip recorded by Mars rover Perseverance when it made gentle touchdown inside a vast basin called Jezero (“yeh-zeh-ro”) Crater last February 18. NASA/JPL-Caltech, Handout via Reuters

Beating the odds as some vendors continue 'pork holiday' A number of pork vendors return to sell at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, while other stalls remain empty on Tuesday, as farmgate prices of hogs remain high and the government imposes a price cap on pork products in Metro Manila markets. Vendors in the capital region held a 'pork holiday' the previous day to raise concern on the current meat products market condition, lamenting they would be selling at a loss if the situation persists. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN

Pasay's Barangay 178 under Enhanced Community Quarantine Residents observe quarantine rules as Barangay178, Zone 19, Pasay City is placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on Tuesday. The city government imposed extended localized community quarantine, 14 days from February 22, in more than 30 barangays after the city recorded a 200 percent spike in new coronavirus infections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Indonesia cops receive COVID-19 jabs during second wave of inoculations Police personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine shots from a health official at the police headquarters in Surabaya, Indonesia on Tuesday as part of the country’s efforts against the virus. The country aims to inoculate some 180 million out of its 270 million population within 15 months but analysts estimate the process may take years. Juni Kriswanto, AFP

Taking the scenic route Bicycle riders pass through C-6 in Taguig on Tuesday as public transportation in Metro Manila continue to operate limitedly as part of COVID-19 precautions. The National Economic Development Authority recently called for the expansion of public transportation capacity to allow workers to report to work and curb hunger incidence in the metro. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Help on the way for Auring-battered Surigao del Sur Philippine Coast Guard personnel load hygiene kits and other supplies on the BRP Gabriela Silang bound for Surigao del Sur on Tuesday. The region was battered by tropical storm Auring, the country’s first storm for the year, over the weekend. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News