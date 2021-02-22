THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 22, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Lighting candles for freedom Protesters hold a candlelight vigil outside the US Embassy during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday. The United Nations condemned the violent dispersal that killed 3 people, after police officers fired live rounds on protesters in Mandalay last February 20, 2021. Sai Aung Main, AFP

Another pork holiday Stalls selling pork at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City stand empty as vendors declare another 'pork holiday' on Monday, citing limitations in following the government's Metro Manila price cap due to high farmgate prices. The Department of Agriculture has promised to supply 7000 hogs from Mindanao for Metro Manila, but sellers dispute receiving any stock currently. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Preparing relief packs for Auring victims Volunteers prepare relief packs for distribution at the Department of Social Welfare and Development -Resource Operations Center (DSWD- NROC) in Pasay City on Monday. The aid package will be sent to local government units affected by Tropical Storm Auring. The weather disturbance affected 13, 816 families in 216 barangays in Regions X, XI and Caraga, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

‘Emergency wage relief’ pushed amid COVID-19 pandemic Members of labor group Defend Jobs Philippines call for a P100 emergency wage relief across-the-board increase in a petition submitted to the Labor Department's National Wages and Productivity Commission in Malate, Manila on Monday. The group urged the government to provide workers the emergency wage relief in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and amid soaring prices of basic goods and services. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Preemptive evacuation in Virac, Catanduanes Personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Municipal Police Station of Virac, Catanduanes implement a preemptive evacuation of residents along the dike in the town's Barangay Francia, on Monday. Tropical depression Auring made landfall in Batag Island in Northern Samar at 9 a.m. Monday and is forecast to move westward to the Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque and Northern Mindoro in the next 24 hours. MDRRMO Virac

Landslide in Baras, Catanduanes Residents check a landslide caused by the heavy rains brought by Tropical depression Auring along the national road in Barangay Puraran, Baras, Catanduanes on Monday. Aurora weakened into a low-pressure area and is currently moving towards the eastern coast of Albay. Weather bureau PAGASA issued moderate to heavy rainfall warning over the Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon. Photo courtesy of MDRRM Office of Baras