THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 22, 2023

Filipino Catholics observe Ash Wednesday 2023 A Catholic woman receives an ash marking of the holy cross on the forehead during holy Mass in observance of Ash Wednesday at a church in Quezon City. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the 40-day Lenten period in the Catholic calendar. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

PDLs mark beginning of Lent A person deprived of liberty (PDL) receives the Sacrament of Reconciliation in observance of Ash Wednesday at St. Dimas Chapel inside Manila City Jail. Prisoners at the Manila City Jail Male Dormitory received ash in the shape of a cross on the forehead to mark the beginning of Lent, a period of contemplation on the passion and death of Christ. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Season of repentance Filipino Catholics receive ash in the shape of a cross on the forehead in observance of Ash Wednesday in Quiapo Church in Manila. Ash Wednesday signifies the start of Lent, one of the most solemn and vital periods in the Catholic faith. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Visiting the sick on Ash Wednesday Fr. Robert Reyes wipes ash on foreheads of urban poor residents in Sitio Sinagtala in Quezon City that are unable to attend mass on Ash Wednesday. Visiting the Sick, one of the corporal works of mercy, aims to meet the spiritual needs of those who cannot physically attend religious services. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Australian Minister of Defense Richard Marles visits PH A handout photo made available by the Department of National Defense (DND) shows Philippines Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez (L) and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles (R) walking past military honor guards during arrival honors at the DND compound in Quezon City on Wednesday. Marles is visiting Manila to conduct meetings with officials to boost bilateral ties between the Philippines and Australia. Handout, DND via EPA-EFE