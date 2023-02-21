THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 21, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Another 6.3 magnitude quake hits Turkey, Syria An elderly man reacts after a new 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Hatay, Turkey on Monday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) a 6.3-magnitude quake struck near the town of Uzunbag in Turkey’s Hatay Province and was felt in Syria, Lebanon and Egypt, weeks after a 7.8-magnitude struck the region on 06 February, killing more than 46,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE

Dumagat-Remontados group receives 'disturbance fees' for Kaliwa Dam Project Representatives of a group of Dumagat-Remontados communities from Tanay, Rizal and General Nakar, Quezon conduct a thanksgiving ritual prior to receiving “disturbance fees” for the New Centennial Water Source - Kaliwa Dam Project at the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System office in Quezon City on Tuesday. The fees are in compensation to affected IP communities by the construction of Kaliwa Dam after giving their Free and Prior Informed Consent according to the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples.



A separate group of Dumagat-Remontados opposed to the construction of the dam is questioning the propriety of the payment of the disturbance fees. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Checking suggested retail prices in San Juan San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora (R) checks the prices of various meat and produce along with MMDA Chairman Romando Artes (3rd from right) and DTI Assistant Secretary Ann Claire Cabochan (2nd from right) at the Agara Public Market on Tuesday. The local government along with the MMDA and DTI inspected the market the market to ensure vendors are complying with the suggested retail price set by authorities for commodities to protect consumers. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN

Getting ready for Ash Wednesday Catholic faithful burn dried palm fronds outside the Quiapo Church on the eve of Ash Wednesday, the official start of Lent. The Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission for this year released a circular reverting to the practice of daubing ashes on the foreheads of those attending mass on Ash Wednesday after years of COVID-19 restrictions. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News