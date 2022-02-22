THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 22, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

UN holds emergency security council meeting on Ukraine-Russia crisis US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield (center, bottom) speaks during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the Ukraine crisis, in New York, Monday. The United Nations is holding an emergency Security Council meeting on the Ukraine crisis, after Russia recognized two breakaway regions there and ordered its military to act as peacekeepers. Timothy A. Clary, AFP

Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in parts of UK A car is stranded in flood waters as the River Dee bursts its banks near Bangor-on-Dee in north Wales in this photo taken on Monday. Flood warnings have been issued in several parts of the United Kingdom as storm Franklin brought heavy rains in the region. Paul Ellis, AFP

DOTr launches COVID-19 vaccine drive at LRT-2 A man gets vaccinated at the LRT-2 Recto Station in Manila on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said commuters may get their primary COVID-19 vaccine doses and booster shots at the Recto Station every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm, and at the Antipolo Station, every Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Drivers, operators question planned phase-out of traditional PUVs Jeepney drivers and operators led by PISTON protest the impending phase-out of traditional Public Utility Vehicles under the government's proposed modernization program, in front of the Land Transportation Office along East Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group also condemned the consecutive oil price hikes, causing increase in prices of consumer goods and services. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Rights groups advocate for release of detained unionists as election agenda Human rights advocates dramatize their "vote for freedom" as they call for the release of illegally-detained trade union activists and other political prisoners under the Duterte administration, in a program in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group called on candidates in the May elections to make a stand for the release of detained activists. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PHLPost honors Filipino-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso 2021 US Open Golf Champion Yuka Saso poses for photographs with Philippine Postal Corporation Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio after being presented with newly released stamps featuring the Filipino-Japanese golfer on Tuesday. The Philpost launched new stamps featuring Saso and will print 60,000 copies of the four designs which can be purchased at the PHLPost office in Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila. ABS-CBN News