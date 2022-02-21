THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 21, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympic games A general view of fireworks light up the sky above the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, on Sunday. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who hailed the Beijing Olympics as an "unforgettable Olympic experience," handed the winter Olympic flag to 2026 hosts Milano-Cortina. Noel Celis, AFP

COVID-19 vaccination for LRT-1 passengers LRT-1 passengers receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Central Station, the second vaccination site opened by the rail line, in Manila on Monday. The site will be initially open from today until Friday, in aid of accelerating vaccine rollout in NCR as authorities assess the possible easing of pandemic restrictions by March. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Gov’t urged to protect doctors, uphold human rights Members of Health Action for Human Rights hold a protest action against the arrest of Dr. Naty Castro, in front of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on Monday. Castro, who helped the Lumad in Mindanao, was arrested in San Juan City last Friday over kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PNP chief visits Quezon chopper crash victims Philippine National Police chief Dionardo Carlos talks to one of the injured PNP personnel in the helicopter crash in Real, Quezon on Monday. One police officer died while two were injured after the H125 Airbus helicopter they were riding on an administrative mission crashed in the province. Philippine National Police handout