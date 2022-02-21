Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 21, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 21 2022 11:56 PM

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 21, 2022 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 21, 2022 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 21, 2022 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 21, 2022 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 21, 2022 5

Closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympic games

A general view of fireworks light up the sky above the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, on Sunday. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who hailed the Beijing Olympics as an "unforgettable Olympic experience," handed the winter Olympic flag to 2026 hosts Milano-Cortina. Noel Celis, AFP

COVID-19 vaccination for LRT-1 passengers

LRT-1 passengers receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Central Station, the second vaccination site opened by the rail line, in Manila on Monday. The site will be initially open from today until Friday, in aid of accelerating vaccine rollout in NCR as authorities assess the possible easing of pandemic restrictions by March. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Gov’t urged to protect doctors, uphold human rights

Members of Health Action for Human Rights hold a protest action against the arrest of Dr. Naty Castro, in front of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on Monday. Castro, who helped the Lumad in Mindanao, was arrested in San Juan City last Friday over kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PNP chief visits Quezon chopper crash victims

Philippine National Police chief Dionardo Carlos talks to one of the injured PNP personnel in the helicopter crash in Real, Quezon on Monday. One police officer died while two were injured after the H125 Airbus helicopter they were riding on an administrative mission crashed in the province. Philippine National Police handout

People join demonstration for peace in Ukraine

Protesters carry a giant Ukrainian flag during a rally to show unity and support of Ukrainian integrity, amid soaring tensions with Russia, in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Sunday. Ukraine and Russia both on February 20 called for intensified diplomatic efforts to avert an all-out war, but blamed each other for a sharp escalation in shelling on Kyiv's frontline with Moscow-backed separatists. Oleksandr Gimanov, AFP

Read More:  Closing   Beijing   Winter Olympics   fireworks   Bird's Nest   COVID19   vaccination   LRT-1   passengers   Manila   Health Action for Human Rights   protest   arrest   Dr. Naty Castro   Philippine General Hospital   Philippine National Police   Dionardo Carlos   helicopter   crash   Real   Quezon   Ukrainian flag   support   peace   rally   Russia   Ukraine   conflict  