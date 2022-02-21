Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 21, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 21 2022 11:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympic games A general view of fireworks light up the sky above the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, on Sunday. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who hailed the Beijing Olympics as an "unforgettable Olympic experience," handed the winter Olympic flag to 2026 hosts Milano-Cortina. Noel Celis, AFP COVID-19 vaccination for LRT-1 passengers LRT-1 passengers receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Central Station, the second vaccination site opened by the rail line, in Manila on Monday. The site will be initially open from today until Friday, in aid of accelerating vaccine rollout in NCR as authorities assess the possible easing of pandemic restrictions by March. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Gov’t urged to protect doctors, uphold human rights Members of Health Action for Human Rights hold a protest action against the arrest of Dr. Naty Castro, in front of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on Monday. Castro, who helped the Lumad in Mindanao, was arrested in San Juan City last Friday over kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News PNP chief visits Quezon chopper crash victims Philippine National Police chief Dionardo Carlos talks to one of the injured PNP personnel in the helicopter crash in Real, Quezon on Monday. One police officer died while two were injured after the H125 Airbus helicopter they were riding on an administrative mission crashed in the province. Philippine National Police handout People join demonstration for peace in Ukraine Protesters carry a giant Ukrainian flag during a rally to show unity and support of Ukrainian integrity, amid soaring tensions with Russia, in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Sunday. Ukraine and Russia both on February 20 called for intensified diplomatic efforts to avert an all-out war, but blamed each other for a sharp escalation in shelling on Kyiv's frontline with Moscow-backed separatists. Oleksandr Gimanov, AFP Read More: Closing Beijing Winter Olympics fireworks Bird's Nest COVID19 vaccination LRT-1 passengers Manila Health Action for Human Rights protest arrest Dr. Naty Castro Philippine General Hospital Philippine National Police Dionardo Carlos helicopter crash Real Quezon Ukrainian flag support peace rally Russia Ukraine conflict /classified-odd/02/21/22/conman-who-married-18-women-arrested-in-india/entertainment/02/21/22/sb19-trends-in-ph-after-wish-roadshow-comeback/news/02/21/22/paired-with-sara-isko-says-doc-willie-is-still-his-vp-bet/news/02/21/22/task-force-para-sa-helicopter-crash-investigation-binuo/news/02/21/22/pacquiao-asserts-leadership-in-pdp-laban-as-isko-woos-party-support