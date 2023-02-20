THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 20, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

BuCor releases 216 PDLs Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) wait for their release during a ceremony led by Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla and acting corrections chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. at the National Bilibid Prison, Muntinlupa City on Monday. The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) released 216 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who completed their sentence on Monday. ABS-CBN News

Clean-up continues after toxic train derailment An aerial photo made with a drone shows destroyed rail cars as cleanup continues in the aftermath of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that has created concern by residents over the release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, USA, on Sunday. The train derailed on 03 February, prompting evacuation orders for many of the residents of the town of about 5,000 people as official attempted to burn off vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, and other hazardous chemicals. Some residents are reporting headaches, rashes, dizziness, nausea, fish kills and effects on pets. Tannen Maury, EPA-EFE

IP rights advocates protest Kaliwa Dam project Advocates for indigenous peoples' rights picket in front of the National Commission for Indigenous Peoples office in Quezon City on World Day of Social Justice, on Monday, criticizing the agency for its supposed involvement in pushing for the construction of the New Centennial Water Source - Kaliwa Dam Project. The group raised concerns on the alleged manipulation of NCIP in acquiring free prior informed consent from affected IP communities, particularly Dumagats and Remontados in Quezon and Rizal, for the Kaliwa Dam Project citing its environmental impact to their ancestral lands and livelihood. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Search for missing Cessna plane in Camalig, Albay A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows firemen and soldiers on their way to their search of a reported crashed airplane at the vicinity of Mayon volcano, in Camalig town, Albay province on Monday. Wreckage spotted near the Mayon volcano crater is being verified by Philippine authorities whether it is the Cessna 340 aircraft with registry number RP-C2080 with four people on board that went missing over the weekend. EPA-EFE/BFP Handout

Cavite preps for 7th congressional district special election Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) conduct a Commission on Elections (Comelec) checkpoint near the border of Tanza and Trece Martires in Cavite on February 20, 2023, ahead of the February 25 special elections. The special election will be held in Cavite's 7th congressional district to fill the district's congressional seat vacated by Jesus Crispin Remulla when he opted to serve as the country's Justice Secretary. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News