THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 19, 2021

Business as usual near Taal Fishermen attach flotation devices to a fishpen located on Taal Lake in San Nicolas, Batangas on Friday, as they continue to do their everyday tasks despite the threat posed by Taal Volcano. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) is reminding the public that sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the volcano island as it maintained in Alert Level 1. Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Free Salem Jasma Salem, sibling of Lady Ann Salem, editor of the Manila Today English-language news website, joins various rights groups at a protest in front of the Mandaluyong City Regional Trial Court on Friday. On February 5, the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court dismissed illegal firearms possession charges against journalist Salem, but she remains in jail after government prosecutors filed a motion against her release. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Perseverance rover's first images on the Red Planet This NASA photo shows members of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover team watching in mission control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California as the first images arrive moments after the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars on Thursday. A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith. Bill Ingals, NASA via AFP

Group calls for allocation of funds to public school sector Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) hold a protest in front of the Department of Education headquarters in Pasig City on Friday. The group is urging the government to allocate P120 billion of the supplemental budget to basic public education for preparations for the possible resumption of face-to-face classes in low COVID-19 risk areas and to provide for the needs of teachers in distance learning. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Adding more green in Manila A Manila city hall worker lays out plants under the LRT 1 along Taft Avenue on Friday as part of city beautification efforts. Manila has been actively putting up more green spaces, either putting up or rehabilitating parks. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Tandag residents evacuate ahead of Auring landfall A family eats dinner in a makeshift shelter at Jacinto P. Elpa National High School in Tandag town, Surigao del Sur on Friday. Residents evacuated after strong winds and large waves hit communities, before the expected landfall early Sunday morning of Tropical Storm Auring, the country’s first storm of the year, in the Caraga Region. ABS-CBN News