THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 18, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Escalating conflict in Ukraine A woman stands inside among debris after the reported shelling of a kindergarten in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine, on Thursday. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned of a provocation by Moscow to justify military intervention in Ukraine after "disturbing" reports of mutual accusations of bombing between the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian separatists. Aris Messinis, AFP

Death toll in Brazil mudslide rises People work at the site of a mudslide at Morro da Oficina after pouring rains in Petropolis, Brazil on Thursday. The death toll from the landslides that swept the mountain city of Petropolis rose to at least 117, and local officials have said it could still rise sharply with more still unaccounted for. Ricardo Moraes, Reuters

This is where dismantled campaign materials go Members of the Metro Manila Development Authority collect dismantled campaign posters and tarpaulins at the MMDA satellite office in Sta. Mesa, Manila during the ongoing 'Oplan Baklas' on Friday. The Commission on Elections came under fire Wednesday after several videos of its enforcers dismantling campaign materials in private properties went viral on social media, with some describing the incidents as "trespassing" and suppression of free speech. ABS-CBN News

Britain issues red weather warnings due to Storm Eunice People watch as waves crash against the sea wall at Porthcawl, south Wales, on Friday as Storm Eunice brings high winds across the country. Britain put the army on standby Friday and schools closed as forecasters issued two rare "red weather" warnings of "danger to life" from fearsome winds and flooding due to the approaching storm Eunice. Geoff Caddick, AFP