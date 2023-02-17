THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 17, 2023

Oblation Run returns after two-year hiatus Members of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity stage its annual Oblation Run at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City on Friday, after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's theme, "Sama-sama tayong babaon muli," a play on President Marcos’ slogan “Babangon Muli," is the fraternity's way of calling for accountability from the government. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Christ the Redeemer tribute to earthquake victims The Syria and Turkey flags are seen projected alternately on the statue of Christ the Redeemer on Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, during a tribute to the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. Mauro Pimentel, AFP

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team flexes wings during Aero India 2023 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) 'Kiran Mk.2' aircraft of The India Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) perform during the final day of the 'Aero India 2023' aviation show at the Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bangalore, India on Friday. More than 800 international defense and aerospace companies participate in Asia's largest aviation show 'Aero India' which showcases warfare equipment including new fighter planes, next-generation submarines, warships, helicopters, missiles, howitzers, air defense systems, assault weapons and all kinds of military gear from February 14 to 17. Jagadeesh Nv, EPA-EFE

Sydney Opera House lights up in rainbow colors to mark Sydney WorldPride 2023 The Sydney Opera House is lit up with the Progress Pride Flag to mark the start of Sydney WorldPride and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival in Sydney, Australia on Friday. Sydney WorldPride 2023 will be held from 17 February to 05 March. Dean Lewins, EPA-EFE