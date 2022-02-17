Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 17, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 18 2022 12:16 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Hong Kong faces worst COVID-19 wave People lie in hospital beds with temperatures falling at nighttime outside the Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as hospitals become overwhelmed with the city facing its worst COVID-19 coronavirus wave to date. Hong Kong on Wednesday reported 4,280 confirmed cases, a new record, with most of the COVID deaths recorded in the past week have been patients above the age of 70. Peter Parks, AFP 150th anniversary of Gomburza martyrdom Manila archdiocese priests brave the rain during a “penitential walk” towards the GomBurZa execution site in Luneta, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of their martyrdom on Thursday. Catholic priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora were publicly executed in Bagumbayan, Manila for alleged crimes of treason and sedition by the Spaniards on February 17, 1972. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Too close for comfort Finland's Jon Sallinen crashes into a cameraperson as he competes in the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Thursday. Sallinen lost control on the lip of the pipe halfway through his run, causing him to soar over the edge and clipped the camera, sending the operator crashing to the snow. Ben Stansall, AFP Checking out golden scales A child checks out ornamental fish displayed at a pet shop in Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu, India on Thursday. Nursery schools across the state opened Wednesday with new guidelines placed after a 2-year gap as COVID-19 cases decline. Arun Sankar, AFP ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat held in Phnom Penh Malaysia's Saifuddin Abdullah (L), the Philippines' Teodoro Locsin (C) and Singapore's Vivian Balakrishnan (R) walk after posing for a group photo during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday. The normally low-key annual event was put on the spotlight due to the absence of Myanmar after the ASEAN last year unexpectedly blocked the country’s military junta from joining key meetings due to ongoing violence. Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP Read More: Hong Kong hospitals Caritas Medical Centre 150th death anniversary Catholic church garrote GOMBURZA Jacinto Zamora Jose Burgos Mariano Gomez martyrs priests Beijing Winter Olympics Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Jon Sallinen freestyle skiing fish Chennai pets ASEAN ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat Saifuddin Abdullah Teddy Locsin Teodoro Locsin Vivian Balakrishnan /entertainment/02/18/22/janella-as-valentina-zaijian-as-ding-in-new-darna-stills/news/02/17/22/over-half-of-national-vaccination-drive-target-reached-ntf/sports/02/17/22/after-fiba-window-tnt-to-play-3-pba-games-in-one-week/entertainment/02/17/22/look-clara-benin-gets-billboard-at-times-square/video/business/02/17/22/ph-shares-fall-to-7438-despite-foreign-buying