THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 17, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Hong Kong faces worst COVID-19 wave People lie in hospital beds with temperatures falling at nighttime outside the Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as hospitals become overwhelmed with the city facing its worst COVID-19 coronavirus wave to date. Hong Kong on Wednesday reported 4,280 confirmed cases, a new record, with most of the COVID deaths recorded in the past week have been patients above the age of 70. Peter Parks, AFP

150th anniversary of Gomburza martyrdom Manila archdiocese priests brave the rain during a “penitential walk” towards the GomBurZa execution site in Luneta, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of their martyrdom on Thursday. Catholic priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora were publicly executed in Bagumbayan, Manila for alleged crimes of treason and sedition by the Spaniards on February 17, 1972. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Too close for comfort Finland's Jon Sallinen crashes into a cameraperson as he competes in the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Thursday. Sallinen lost control on the lip of the pipe halfway through his run, causing him to soar over the edge and clipped the camera, sending the operator crashing to the snow. Ben Stansall, AFP

Checking out golden scales A child checks out ornamental fish displayed at a pet shop in Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu, India on Thursday. Nursery schools across the state opened Wednesday with new guidelines placed after a 2-year gap as COVID-19 cases decline. Arun Sankar, AFP