THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 18, 2021

NASA celebrates Perseverance’s scheduled landing in Mars This NASA photo released on Wednesday shows the Empire State Building in New York illuminated in red to celebrate the February 18, 2021 scheduled landing on Mars of NASA's Perseverance rover. A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith. Emma Howells, NASA / AFP

Historic winter storm hits Texas Chris Dye pulls a sled after a snow storm in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. Ron Jenkins, Getty Images/AFP

COVID-19 vaccination emergency scenarios simulation Members of an Emergency Response Team transport a mock patient 'experiencing an adverse reaction' from COVID-19 vaccine during a simulation exercise on possible unique scenarios at the Medical City on Thursday. Health workers rehearsed the flow of the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines considering different emergency scenarios as the hospital awaits the arrival of the vaccines for its health care workers and allied partners. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

‘Buhay sa Gulay’ Residents harvest vegetables grown in New Greenland in Barangay Bagong Silangan, Quezon City on Thursday. The ‘Buhay sa Gulay’ project, a 7-hectare urban gardening project implemented by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the local government of Quezon City, aims to help residents of Bagong Silangan cope with the ill-effects of COVID-19 and combat hunger and poverty in the area by providing them a source of income. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

After the demolition A child takes shelter under a cabinet sitting among demolished houses in Barangay Talon Dos, Las Piñas City on Thursday. The local government said the site will be used to build a school and that a relocation area within the city is available even as some residents claim that the land titles they have are legitimate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Supporters call for release of Lumad 26 Members and supporters of the Save Our Schools Network protest at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Thursday and called for the release of the detained Lumad students and volunteer teachers rounded up by police and social workers at a university in Cebu City last February 15. The PNP claimed it rescued the students who they allege were undergoing "warfare training,” which host school University of San Carlos - Talamban campus denied. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News