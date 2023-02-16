Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 16, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 17 2023 12:19 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits Masbate anew Patients in Masbate Provincial Hospital are brought outside after a 6.0-magnitude predawn earthquake that hit Masbate on February 16, 2023. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tectonic tremor occurred at 2:10 a.m. approximately 11 km southwest of Batuan and was felt in Masbate City as intensity 7. Courtesy of Roy Villanueva, PDRRMO Masbate The oldest, most complete, and soon to be most expensive Hebrew Bible Sotheby’s art handler Tony Yori presents the Codex Sassoon, the earliest and most complete known Hebrew Bible, during an auction preview for the centuries-old manuscript at Sotheby’s in New York, United States on Wednesday. The bound, parchment text, which was once owned by David Solomon Sassoon and dates from the late ninth to early 10th century, is expected to sell for USD 30 to 50 million ( 28 to 46 million Euro) when it goes up for auction later this year. Justin Lane, EPA-EFE Saving the Amazon forest Agents of the National Security Force burn illegal mining equipment during an operation by Brazilian authorities against the advance of deforestation and illegal mining in the Itaituba II Environmental Forest, Brazil, February 15, 2023. The surroundings of Itaituba, in the state of Para in northern Brazil, is one of the areas of the jungle most affected by deforestation. Andre Borges, EPA-EFE Virtual ship tour at Maritime Expo A maritime student uses a virtual reality (VR) set-up to tour a ship on exhibit at the Expo Maritime Philippines 2023, at the Harbour Garden Tent at Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Thursday. The convention and exhibition presented job opportunities, as well as sessions on national and international maritime regulations for vessel registry, flag state maritime infrastructure, and regulations established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Repacking sugar Workers repack different types of sugar at a store in Visayas Avenue Wet And Dry Public Market in Quezon City on Thursday. The Sugar Regulatory Administration recently approved the importation of 440,000 metric tons of sugar for 2023 to augment the local supply and curb the rising retail price of the sweetener in markets. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Manila gives free dentures to HS students for Oral Health Month High school student Jolebie Tagluco gets new dentures fitted by Dr. Norely Salvacion during an Oral Health Month program at the Manuel G. Araullo High School in Manila on Thursday. The Manila Health Department and Department of Education Manila gave away free dentures in celebration of the 19th National Oral Health Month. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: earthquake masbate hospital aftershocks Hebrew Bible codex sassoon oldest Brazil Amazon forest deforestation mining Expo Maritime Philippines 2023 maritime expo sugar sugar import wet and dry market Sugar Regulatory Administration Oral health Month dentures teeth pustiso Jolebie Tagluco Dr. Norely Salvacion Manuel G. Araullo High School /news/02/17/23/6-proposed-measures-to-address-poverty-tackled-in-senate/video/news/02/17/23/ncip-mga-katutubo-hati-sa-pagtatayo-ng-kaliwa-dam/life/02/16/23/brazil-wins-miss-charm-2023-ph-bet-is-1st-runner-up/sports/02/16/23/pvl-pldt-topples-army-to-pick-up-1st-win/video/news/02/16/23/pnr-nakikipag-ugnayan-para-sa-mga-maaapektuhan-ng-tigil-operasyon