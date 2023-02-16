THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 16, 2023

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits Masbate anew Patients in Masbate Provincial Hospital are brought outside after a 6.0-magnitude predawn earthquake that hit Masbate on February 16, 2023. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tectonic tremor occurred at 2:10 a.m. approximately 11 km southwest of Batuan and was felt in Masbate City as intensity 7. Courtesy of Roy Villanueva, PDRRMO Masbate

The oldest, most complete, and soon to be most expensive Hebrew Bible Sotheby’s art handler Tony Yori presents the Codex Sassoon, the earliest and most complete known Hebrew Bible, during an auction preview for the centuries-old manuscript at Sotheby’s in New York, United States on Wednesday. The bound, parchment text, which was once owned by David Solomon Sassoon and dates from the late ninth to early 10th century, is expected to sell for USD 30 to 50 million ( 28 to 46 million Euro) when it goes up for auction later this year. Justin Lane, EPA-EFE

Saving the Amazon forest Agents of the National Security Force burn illegal mining equipment during an operation by Brazilian authorities against the advance of deforestation and illegal mining in the Itaituba II Environmental Forest, Brazil, February 15, 2023. The surroundings of Itaituba, in the state of Para in northern Brazil, is one of the areas of the jungle most affected by deforestation. Andre Borges, EPA-EFE

Virtual ship tour at Maritime Expo A maritime student uses a virtual reality (VR) set-up to tour a ship on exhibit at the Expo Maritime Philippines 2023, at the Harbour Garden Tent at Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Thursday. The convention and exhibition presented job opportunities, as well as sessions on national and international maritime regulations for vessel registry, flag state maritime infrastructure, and regulations established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Repacking sugar Workers repack different types of sugar at a store in Visayas Avenue Wet And Dry Public Market in Quezon City on Thursday. The Sugar Regulatory Administration recently approved the importation of 440,000 metric tons of sugar for 2023 to augment the local supply and curb the rising retail price of the sweetener in markets. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News