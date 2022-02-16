THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 16, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Pacquiao meets with vendors association Presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao speaks with representatives of vendors associations in a forum in Santa Mesa, Manila Wednesday. The vendors raised concern on the non-stop clearing operations, fees and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the livelihood of the poor during Pacquiao’s consultation with the informal sector. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Asa Miller ends campaign in Beijing Winter Olympics men slalom Philippines' Asa Miller competes in the first run of the men's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on Wednesday. Miller, the only Filipino participating in the Bejing 2022 Winter Games, ended his campaign after registering another DNF (did not finish) at the men’s slalom. Jeff Pachoud, AFP

Kim Jong Un leads 80th birth anniversary of late leader Kom Jong Il North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the celebration of the 80th birth anniversary of their late leader Kim Jong Il in front of his statue in Samjiyon City, North Korea on Tuesday, in this picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The late leader’s birthday is a major holiday in North Korea, called Day of the Shining Star, with a music concert and fireworks set in a refurbished holy city, but without a missile launch or military parade, according to state media. KCNA via Reuters

Waiting for the outcome Kids wait for a friend getting a haircut at a barbershop in Quezon City on Wednesday as Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 2 until the end of the month despite the improving COVID-19 situation in the country. Health authorities on the same day logged the third straight day where fresh cases remained under 3,000, and the positivity rate further decreasing to 9.6 percent, the lowest since Dec. 28. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Asking for your vote People pass by campaign posters near a bridge in Sampaloc, Manila on Wednesday, the same day the Commission on Elections (Comelec) were criticized after several videos showed its enforcers removing campaign materials inside private properties. In a press conference Wednesday, the polling body’s spokesperson James Jimenez said: "If anyone feels they have an action against Comelec, they must pursue that” by filing a complaint. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Robredo brings #Halalan2022 campaign to Antique Vice-President and #Halalan2022 presidential hopeful Leni Robredo speaks to supporters during the Robredo People’s Council Sectoral Assembly at the Province of Antique Plaza in San Jose de Buenavista town on Wednesday. Robredo and running-mate Francis Pangilinan were recently endorsed by hundreds of Catholic leaders who signed the declaration saying the two have the "moral ascendancy and aptitude" to be the country's next leaders. VP Leni Media Bureau