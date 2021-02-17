THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 17, 2021

Rare snowstorm blankets Athens People walk near the snow covered Pnyx hill during heavy snowfall over Athens, on Tuesday. Greece's weather agency said the "low temperatures, ice and snowfall" would continue on February 16, with the civil protection agency recommending that people avoid travel. Louisa Gouliamaki, AFP

Italy's Mount Etna erupts Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, Tuesday. Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said the eruption does not pose any threat to surrounding communities but authorities suspended flights from Catania international airport. Antonio Parrinello, Reuters

'For dust thou art': Ash Wednesday marks start of Lent Catholic devotees receive ash on Ash Wednesday outside the Quiapo Church in Manila. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines issued guidelines in the observance of Ash Wednesday with ashes sprinkled over the head instead of the traditional marking of foreheads to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Lining up for Lent Catholic devotees queue to receive ash during the Ash Wednesday Mass at the Redemptorist Church in Baclaran, Parañaque. Churchgoers are urged to observe minimum health protocols like social distancing, wearing of masks and face shield as the Catholic church marks the beginning of Lent amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Duterte supporters push for ‘RevGov’ Members of the People's National Coalition for Revolutionary Government Towards Federalism reiterate their call for a revolutionary government in a press conference in Quezon City on Wednesday. Led by the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee, the group will hold a vigil in Manila on February 21 to press their call before President Duterte’s term ends next year. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Thousands of protesters call for Aung San Suu Kyi’s release Protesters call for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they block a road during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Wednesday. Thousands of people participated in the demonstrations days after the military imposed internet blackouts in an attempt to stop the growing protest. Sai Aung Main, AFP

Intramuros reopens to public People take photos of themselves in Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday, the first day of its reopening after being closed due to quarantine restrictions. Along with Fort Santiago, Intramuros is also reopening Casa Manila Museum and Baluarte de San Diego starting Wednesday. This comes after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases earlier allowed the opening of more industries in areas under general community quarantine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News