THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 16, 2021

Posted at Feb 17 2021 12:32 AM | Updated as of Feb 17 2021 12:33 AM

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Strengthened military presence in Myanmar as protests grow

A man runs as soldiers jump down from a vehicle during a clash with protesters demonstrating against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Monday. Myanmar's military deployed more troops and strengthened military presence around the country a day after the government imposed internet shutdown to prevent growing protests against the military takeover. AFP

Cleaning the People Power Monument

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) personnel use a pressure washer as they clean the People Power Monument along EDSA on Tuesday. The Philippines will commemorate the 35th anniversary of the People Power Revolution on February 25. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Extension of Bangsamoro Transition Authority pushed

Muslim groups picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Tuesday to call for the extension of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, the interim regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. The group urged lawmakers to amend the Bangsamoro Organic Law, based on Resolution No. 93 issued by the BTA last November 17, 2020, to extend the 3-year transition period to June 30, 2025. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Still in the practice stage

Health and local government workers participate in a simulation for COVID-19 vaccination in preparation for its arrival, at an elementary school that will be used as vaccination command center in Pasig City on Tuesday. Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto told reporters they are ready to distribute and administer the vaccines as they expect the first batch to arrive this month. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Showing support for the Philippines' anti-terror law

Supporters of the country's anti-terror law gather along Padre Faura Street in Manila on Tuesday, the third day of the oral arguments of the controversial measure at the Supreme Court. Retired Chief Justice Renato Puno was recently appointed as amicus curiae in the oral arguments on the petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Daily reflection

A commercial center in Cubao, Quezon City bustles as pedestrians and motorists pass by on Tuesday, nearly a year since the capital region was placed under quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities recently allowed the opening of more business in a bid to boost the country's economy while President Rodrigo Duterte is looking at easing age restrictions and allowing face-to-face classes, according to Malacañang. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Preparing for Ash Wednesday

San Felipe Neri Church parishioners in Mandaluyong participate on Tuesday in the burning of palm fronds to be used for Ash Wednesday. The CBCP recently issued guidelines for Ash Wednesday mass this year, the first celebration since the inter-agency task force eased quarantine restrictions on church capacity in areas under GCQ, and will allow parishioners to take home blessed ashes as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News