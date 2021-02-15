Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 15, 2021

Posted at Feb 16 2021 12:26 AM

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Burning of palm fronds for Ash Wednesday

Rev Fr. Educ Apungan, CMF leads the blessing and burning of palm fronds at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on Sunday evening, in preparation for the observance of Ash Wednesday. Ashes will be sprinkled over the head in lieu of the marking of foreheads to prevent spread of COVID-19, according to the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines as Catholics marks the beginning of Lent on February 17. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Black Hearts Day protest for health workers

Health workers picket during a "Black Hearts Day Protest" in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday. The group called for salary increase, an amendment to the Magna Carta of Public Health Workers, and for free, safe, and effective COVID-19 vaccine for all. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Disinfection of Comelec office in Manila

A Manila Health Department (MHD) staff disinfects a room in the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Registration office in Manila on Monday. The Commission on Elections announced on Sunday that registration will be open even on holidays, from Tuesdays to Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as its encourages 1.3 million eligible voters to register ahead of the 2022 national election. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Taking chances amid the pandemic

Technicians perform maintenance tune-ups on claw game machines at a leisure arcade in Manila on Monday. The Inter Agency Task Force announced last Friday that cinemas and arcades will be allowed to reopen in GCQ areas, subject to the release of health guidelines, as the government tries to boost the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Chinese vaccines arrive in Zimbabwe

Workers offload part of a consignment of 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine from China off an Air Zimbabwe airplane which has just landed on Friday at the Robert Mugabe International Airport. Zimbabwe's economy was still reeling from the 37-year rule of ex-strongman Robert Mugabe that ended in 2017, that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jekesai Njikizana, AFP

Aftermath of the earthquake aftershock in Japan

A staff member of a library tries to restore books after they fell from book shelves during a strong earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan on Sunday. The 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the country's east coast on Saturday, apparently an aftershock of the 9 magnitude earthquake that hit the same area 10 years ago. Issei Kato, Reuters

