THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 15, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Father and daughter pulled from the rubble after being trapped for eight days Emergency personnel carry Syrian Seher Ghanam who was rescued from the site of a collapsed building shortly after her father Faez Ghanam (not in photo) was also rescued some 209 hours after a major earthquake in Hatay, southeastern Turkey on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 40,000, with thousands more injured, after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as the window for rescuing trapped survivors narrows. Sedat Suna, EPA-EFE

Return of cruise ship gives PH tourism a boost Foreign tourists from the Silver Spirit cruise ship are given a Philippine fiesta-themed welcome as they arrive at the Eva Macapagal Super Terminal in Manila on Wednesday. The event marks the restart of cruise tourism in the country after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Tourism. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Taliban bans Valentine's Day celebrations Afghan vendors selling roses wait for customers along the flower street on the occasion of Valentine's Day in the Shar-e-Naw area of Kabul on Tuesday. Florists with wilting bouquets of red roses and street vendors clutching unsold balloons were heart-broken in Kabul on February 14, after the Taliban morality police banned Valentine's Day celebrations. Wakil, Kohsar, AFP

Roadside produce A vegetable vendor tends to her roadside stall at Quinta Market in Manila on Wednesday. Experts say one way of dampening inflation in the country is to strengthen the agriculture sector by boosting productivity to ensure food security instead of relying mainly on imports. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Ferry converted to temporary aid center and shelter for Turkey quake victims Earthquake victims rest aboard the Orhangazi ferry ship in Iskenderun, Turkey on Thursday, days after twin earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria killing more than 41,000. Some 100 personnel of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality serve aboard the ferry that has been converted to a temporary aid center and shelter for earthquake victims which can host some 600 people. Martin Divisek, EPA-EFE