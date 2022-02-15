THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 15, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Fire hits Barangay Paligsahan in Quezon City Firemen work along a street as they try to control a fire that engulfed several houses inside a residential area in Barangay Paligsahan in Quezon City on Monday. The fire, which reached second alarm, displaced hundreds of families. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

‘Van Pagbasa’: Developing a love for reading A teacher of Natipuan Elementary School assists a student through its reading innovation program Van Pagbasa, a rolling library at Sitio Aplaya, Barangay Natipuan in Nasugbu, Batangas on Tuesday. Van Pagbasa aims to develop love for reading and improve comprehension abilities of learners. Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

US troops prepare for deployment as crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalates US service members check their weapons before their deployment to Europe, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina on Monday. The preparation for their assignment comes as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalates. Allison Joyce, AFP

Hong Kong struggles as it faces worst COVID-19 wave People lie on hospital beds outside Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong on February 15, 2022, as the city faces its worst COVID-19 wave to date. Hospitals have been overwhelmed, with some reaching over 90% capacity, as cases have multiplied 13 times in the last two weeks. Peter Parks, AFP

Is this the 'new normal'? People spend time outdoors at a park in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Tuesday. The National Capital Region remains on Alert Level 2 until the end of the month, and the government is studying to downgrade the alert status to the lowest level 1 as the number of daily cases continues to decline. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News