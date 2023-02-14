THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 14, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Girls dance against violence, inequality Students from the St. Scholastica's College in Manila join the One Billion Rising global dance against social injustice, inequality, racism, poverty on Tuesday. The group called attention to situations of violence that women and girls continue to experience despite the many laws penalizing gender-based violence the world over. ABS-CBN News

Onions make for alternative Valentine's gift A vendor shows a bouquet of onions, sold at P500, as alternative to fresh flower arrangements at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Valentine’s day. Market price for onions soared to as much as P700 pesos per kilo last December until early 2023, making the widely used vegetable a unique gift idea. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

LRT-2 treat passengers with live music and flowers Commuters receive flowers from staff of the LRT-2 and the Philippine Coast Guard in Antipolo, Rizal on Valentine's Day, Tuesday. The Light Rail Transit Authority - LRT2 organized #LRT2rueLove with live music and flower giving as a special treat to its passengers this hearts day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Sealed with a kiss Couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day during a mass civil wedding sponsored by the San Juan City government through the Office of the Civil Registry, in observance of the Civil Registration Month of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). Mayor Francis Zamora officiated the civil wedding rites for the 63 couples, witnessed by a small number of attendees in adherence to health protocols. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

In each other's arms A Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) shares a tender moment with a loved one at the male dormitory of the Mandaluyong City Jail as they are serenaded during conjugal visitation hours on Valentine’s Day. The event called “Valentine’s Harana” comes just months after the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology allowed in-person visits for PDLs for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than 3 years ago. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

'Furst date' at PAWS Pet lover Grace Burgos and a rescued dog named Hawthorne go on their “furst date” at the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) facility in Katipunan, Quezon City on Valentine's Day. Organized by the animal rights group, “Furst Dates” allow pet lovers to spend time with rescued animals who lack human interaction due to the pandemic, as a unique and fulfilling Valentine’s Day experience. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Venetian vibe for Valentine's A couple looks on as visitors ride a gondola along a canal at a mall in Taguig City on Tuesday, Valentine's Day. Foot traffic in establishments are seeing a return to pre-pandemic numbers after three years of movement restrictions due to the spread of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News