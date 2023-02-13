Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 13, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2023 12:21 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 13, 2023 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 13, 2023 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 13, 2023 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 13, 2023 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 13, 2023 5
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 13, 2023 6

Survivor’s sweetest smile

Rescuers evacuate a 12-year-old Syrian girl, Cudi, from the rubble of a destroyed building in Hatay, on Sunday, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east. The death toll from a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 33,000 on February 12, 2023, as hopes faded of finding survivors stuck under rubble in freezing weather. Yasin Akgul, AFP

Rihanna’s half time Super Bowl performance

Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Sunday. The annual Super Bowl is the championship game of the NFL between the AFC champion and the NFC champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

IP representatives say ‘No to Kaliwa Dam’

Representatives of the Dumagat-Remontado communities in Quezon and Rizal, along with environmental groups express opposition to the Kaliwa Dam project during a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, ahead of a planned march from Gen. Nakar, Quezon to Malacañang Palace. The group called on concerned government agencies to pursue better, sustainable, and long-term solutions to water security, human welfare, and environmental protection. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Pink gerberas for Valentine’s Day

A florist prepares an arrangement of pink gerberas at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Monday, a day before Valentine’s Day. Light pink gerberas signifies admiration while dark pink varieties symbolizes gratitude, according to the flower language. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Singapore's $423 billion economy grows 3.6 percent in 2022

Tourists pose for photos in front of the Central Business District skyline at Merlion Park in Singapore, on February 13, 2023. According to data released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore's economy, estimated by the International Monetary Fund at $423 billion, expanded by 3.6 percent in 2022. How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE

FPJ's Batang Quiapo marks return of Coco Martin to primetime TV

Actor Coco Martin unveils the billboard of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" during the pilot episode premiere at Plaza Miranda in Manila on Monday. The new soap opera marks the return of the box-office king to primetime viewing, after the successful seven-year run of another FPJ classic, "Ang Probinsyano." Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  Syria   survivor   earthquake   rescuers   Cudi   Hatay   Rihanna   Super Bowl   Glendale   Arizona   Kaliwa Dam   Dumagat-Remontado   indigenous peoples   IP   Quezon   Rizal   dam   opposition   Valentine’s Day   flowers   florist   Dangwa   Singapore   economy   GDP   growth   tourists   FPJ   Batang Quiapo   Coco Martin   primetime   TV  