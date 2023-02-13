THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 13, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Survivor’s sweetest smile Rescuers evacuate a 12-year-old Syrian girl, Cudi, from the rubble of a destroyed building in Hatay, on Sunday, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east. The death toll from a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 33,000 on February 12, 2023, as hopes faded of finding survivors stuck under rubble in freezing weather. Yasin Akgul, AFP

Rihanna’s half time Super Bowl performance Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Sunday. The annual Super Bowl is the championship game of the NFL between the AFC champion and the NFC champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

IP representatives say ‘No to Kaliwa Dam’ Representatives of the Dumagat-Remontado communities in Quezon and Rizal, along with environmental groups express opposition to the Kaliwa Dam project during a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, ahead of a planned march from Gen. Nakar, Quezon to Malacañang Palace. The group called on concerned government agencies to pursue better, sustainable, and long-term solutions to water security, human welfare, and environmental protection. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Pink gerberas for Valentine’s Day A florist prepares an arrangement of pink gerberas at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Monday, a day before Valentine’s Day. Light pink gerberas signifies admiration while dark pink varieties symbolizes gratitude, according to the flower language. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Singapore's $423 billion economy grows 3.6 percent in 2022 Tourists pose for photos in front of the Central Business District skyline at Merlion Park in Singapore, on February 13, 2023. According to data released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore's economy, estimated by the International Monetary Fund at $423 billion, expanded by 3.6 percent in 2022. How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE