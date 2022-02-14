Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 14, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 14 2022 11:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. ‘Comelec, walang puso’: Martial law victims call for disqualification of BBM Members of CARMMA, Bayan Muna, Karapatan and Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto hold a protest outside the Commission on Election on Monday, against the junking of the disqualification case against presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Protesters condemned the Comelec First Division ruling to junk the disqualification petitions against Marcos, saying it is an injustice to all the victims of martial law during the Marcos regime. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Eastern Samar police serenade inmates on Valentine’s Day Officers of Eastern Samar Police Provincial Office serenade persons deprived of liberty at BJMP Borongan and Eastern Samar Provincial Jail in celebration of St. Valentine's Day, Monday. The group sung love songs and distributed flowers as a way to give joy to the inmates. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News Filipino women join One Billion Rising on its 10th year Women activists, led by Gabriela, join the global action for women's rights One Billion Rising, in time for Valentine's Day, Monday. One Billion Rising is a global movement calling for an end to violence against women that started ten years ago. The movement gets its name from a UN statistic that one in three women, or approximately one billion, will be raped or beaten in her lifetime. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Mass wedding on Valentine's Day 79 couples from Manila exchange 'I dos' during a mass wedding at the newly redeveloped Arroceros Urban Forest Park during the celebration of Valentine's Day on Monday in Manila. Local government units have traditionally offered mass weddings to its residents during Valentine's, complete with reception and gifts to the couple. ABS-CBN News A match made in dating app A man and a woman pose for a photo at a "Pray and swipe right" event organized by online dating app Tinder, with a photo booth where people can take profile pictures for their new accounts and free offering sets at the Trimurti shrine on Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday. The Trimurti Shrine is believed to bring love to those who worship before it. Soe Zeya Tun, Reuters Read More: day in photos /entertainment/02/15/22/belle-mariano-releases-with-you-performance-video/entertainment/02/15/22/xian-to-kim-loving-you-is-such-an-easy-thing-to-do/entertainment/02/15/22/charli-xcx-taking-a-break-from-social-media/news/02/15/22/duterte-be-wary-of-online-stores-selling-fake-medicine/news/02/14/22/galvez-614-million-fully-vaccinated-in-philippines