THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 14, 2022

‘Comelec, walang puso’: Martial law victims call for disqualification of BBM Members of CARMMA, Bayan Muna, Karapatan and Samahan ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto hold a protest outside the Commission on Election on Monday, against the junking of the disqualification case against presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Protesters condemned the Comelec First Division ruling to junk the disqualification petitions against Marcos, saying it is an injustice to all the victims of martial law during the Marcos regime. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Eastern Samar police serenade inmates on Valentine’s Day Officers of Eastern Samar Police Provincial Office serenade persons deprived of liberty at BJMP Borongan and Eastern Samar Provincial Jail in celebration of St. Valentine's Day, Monday. The group sung love songs and distributed flowers as a way to give joy to the inmates. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Filipino women join One Billion Rising on its 10th year Women activists, led by Gabriela, join the global action for women's rights One Billion Rising, in time for Valentine's Day, Monday. One Billion Rising is a global movement calling for an end to violence against women that started ten years ago. The movement gets its name from a UN statistic that one in three women, or approximately one billion, will be raped or beaten in her lifetime. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Mass wedding on Valentine's Day 79 couples from Manila exchange 'I dos' during a mass wedding at the newly redeveloped Arroceros Urban Forest Park during the celebration of Valentine's Day on Monday in Manila. Local government units have traditionally offered mass weddings to its residents during Valentine's, complete with reception and gifts to the couple. ABS-CBN News