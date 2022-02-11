THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 11, 2022

Active Mount Etna spews lava again General view of an eruption of the South East volcano of Etna, as seen from Nicolosi, Italy, on Thursday. Mount Etna is one of the world's most active volcanoes and is in an almost constant state of activity. Antonio Parrinello, Reuters

MHD personnel vaccinate PUP faculty, students against COVID-19 Manila Health Department (MHD) personnel administer the COVID-19 vaccine to faculty and students of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in Sta Mesa, Manila on Friday. Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero de Vera in a televised public briefing early January said the university informed him it will not hold face-to-face classes this school year due to the threat of the virus and will instead focus on strengthening their online and offline delivery of education. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Beating the Valentine's Day rush Customers and vendors are reflected on a balloon being sold along flowers a few days before Valentine’s Day in the popular Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Friday. Bouquet prices start at P370 with prices expected to rise as Valentine’s nears. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Medellin mayor hands out free computers Public school students hold computers received from the mayoralty in Medellin, Colombia, on Thursday. Around 5,500 public school students received new computers in an event attended by Medellin Mayor Daniel Quintero. Joaquin Sarmiento, AFP

Face masks no longer mandatory outdoors in Italy People pose for a photo without wearing face masks at the Capitoline Hill with the Roman Forum in the background on the day Italy's government lifted obligation to wear protective masks outdoor following a decline in COVID-19 cases on Friday. Under new rules set by Health Minister Roberto Speranza, masks will only be required in crowded areas and at indoor public venues from Feb. 11 until at least March 31. Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters