THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 12, 2021

Faith over health Hindu devotees take a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, during the auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the annual fair of Magh Mela festival in Allahabad on Thursday. India, second only to the United States in terms of number of COVID-19 cases with over 10 million, has begun vaccination. Sanjay Kanojia, AFP

Scaled-down Chinese New Year celebration A group of children imitate the dragon and lion dance using improvised costumes to ask for gifts from pedestrians visiting Chinatown in Binondo, Manila on Friday. The traditional performances from professional groups have been banned this year with scaled-down celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic ABS-CBN News

Chinese rites in Catholic church Jesuit Priest Fr. Aristotle Dy offers his prayers during the lighting of the first incense for the Chinese Lunar New Lunar Year at the altar of the Mary the Queen Parish Church in Greenhills, San Juan on Thursday. The church opened its doors to the largely Chinese-Filipino community of Catholics in the area as a way of integrating Chinese cultural practices, like the lighting of incense, in Catholic rites amid limited mobility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

The 'new normal' way to a partner's heart A retailer showcases bouquets made of ingredients for pinakbet, a local vegetable dish, as visitors in limited numbers shop at the Dangwa flower market in Dimasalang, Manila on Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the economic downturn, retailers prepared safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, expecting more customers to visit as Valentine's Day nears. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Critics call for Olympics cancellation A protester holds a banner during a rally in Tokyo on Friday in front of a building housing the Organizing Committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to demand the Games' cancellation and to criticize comments made by Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori, who resigned Friday after public outcry over sexist remarks, reportedly saying that women talk too much, adding to critics’ concerns of holding the Games in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

Offering prayers during the Lunar New Year People pray inside the Seng Guan Temple in Manila during the celebration of the Lunar New Year on Friday. Usually packed during such occasion, the temple lies nearly empty as quarantine protocols remain in effect with many celebrations still banned as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News